Pol Espargaró (KTM/15th): "I was shocked".

The rain was less of a problem for Pol Espargaró at Mobility Resort Motegi than the handling of his KTM. Why this happened was still a big mystery to the Spaniard after the race.

For Pol Espargaró (32), the Japanese GP in Motegi was primarily about confirming and continuing his upward trend. However, that failed thoroughly in the race. "The conditions were crazy from the start. Maybe even too crazy. But what then happened in the race really shocked me," commented the veteran in the GASGAS-Factory-Tech3 team.

Because the 15-time GP winner went from the frying pan into the fire. "From first to sixth gear, my rear wheel was spinning immediately and permanently. On the straight, all the opponents overtook me. It was terrible," reported the 2013 Moto2 World Champion.

Pol added that he was shocked: "Something like that has never happened to me before. I got slower and slower and was happy when the red flag came. Then we could change the rear tyre. We definitely have to analyse it carefully now. Maybe I overheated the tyre in the first two laps. Or I had caught a damaged rubber. I don't know."

Pol Espargaró is considered a thoroughly respectable rain rider. "That's why I was looking forward to the re-start." Those hopes were then dashed, however, when the race was called off again.

But a realisation came already in the out-lap at the start attempt for the second half of the race. "Suddenly my bike felt completely different with the new rear tyre. In the first part of the race I had programmed Map 3, which means as little torque as possible. Then for the restart I went with Map 1, the maximum torque."

And on the few kilometres he was then able to cover in the Japanese rain, the Catalan noticed "that I could suddenly accelerate twice as well as before and the bike was stable."

