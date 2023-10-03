Pol Espargaró (KTM/15th): "I was shocked".
For Pol Espargaró (32), the Japanese GP in Motegi was primarily about confirming and continuing his upward trend. However, that failed thoroughly in the race. "The conditions were crazy from the start. Maybe even too crazy. But what then happened in the race really shocked me," commented the veteran in the GASGAS-Factory-Tech3 team.
Because the 15-time GP winner went from the frying pan into the fire. "From first to sixth gear, my rear wheel was spinning immediately and permanently. On the straight, all the opponents overtook me. It was terrible," reported the 2013 Moto2 World Champion.
Pol added that he was shocked: "Something like that has never happened to me before. I got slower and slower and was happy when the red flag came. Then we could change the rear tyre. We definitely have to analyse it carefully now. Maybe I overheated the tyre in the first two laps. Or I had caught a damaged rubber. I don't know."
Pol Espargaró is considered a thoroughly respectable rain rider. "That's why I was looking forward to the re-start." Those hopes were then dashed, however, when the race was called off again.
But a realisation came already in the out-lap at the start attempt for the second half of the race. "Suddenly my bike felt completely different with the new rear tyre. In the first part of the race I had programmed Map 3, which means as little torque as possible. Then for the restart I went with Map 1, the maximum torque."
And on the few kilometres he was then able to cover in the Japanese rain, the Catalan noticed "that I could suddenly accelerate twice as well as before and the bike was stable."
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down
19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down
- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash
- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.