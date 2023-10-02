Joan Mir (Honda/12th): "I am very disappointed".

While Marc Márquez cheered Honda on to their first GP podium of the season at Motegi, his Repsol Honda teammate Joan Mir struggled with visibility problems at the rainy Japanese GP.

Joan Mir started from 15th on the grid at Honda's home race at Mobility Resort Motegi. However, he steadily worked his way forward in the flag-to-flag race and was in seventh place after a remarkable battle with rain specialist Jack Miller, before things went backwards again for the 2020 World Champion. He only finished the twelfth lap, which was scored after the race was stopped, in twelfth place.

What had happened? "I had problems with the visibility with the helmet, this has never happened to me in the past," sighed the 26-year-old Mallorcan. "For some reason it happened now. I had some problems from the start, but then it got worse with every lap because the rain also got heavier. It then came to the point where it became unrideable."

"It's a shame, I missed the braking points because I couldn't see anything," Mir described. "When I was fighting with Jack I could still see a little bit. But after that the rain got a bit heavier and that was enough for it to get completely wet on the inside. So it was impossible to see anything else."

"I am very, very disappointed," the Repsol Honda factory rider made clear. At the same time, however, he was at pains to come to the defence of his long-time helmet supplier: "As I said, something like this has never happened to me before. We have to understand why it was the case now. I am sure that on the part of AGV they will always make the greatest effort to ensure that something like this does not happen. We will find out the reason for this incident. But it is normal that I am disappointed. I think I had shown a good race up to that point, I was moving towards the front with a pretty solid pace. But then I couldn't do anything more, no chance."

On lap 13, conditions did not allow the race to continue for the whole field, red flags were the logical consequence. The subsequent attempt to restart the race was aborted during the warm-up lap.

Was the race control's approach correct? "When they said we would go back on track at 3.50pm, I was surprised because you could see practically nothing outside - and then for 12 laps, that's another 30 minutes. I wondered what they were going to do, but then again I was in a situation where I wanted to drive again," Joan could smile about the tricky situation looking back. "But it would have been completely crazy to race in those conditions."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, unclassified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.