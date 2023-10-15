Fabio Di Giannantonio: "The whole world was against me".

After finishing 4th in the Indonesian GP, Fabio Di Giannantonio was overwhelmed by his emotions. The Gresini Ducati rider revealed how difficult the last few months have been for him and what he wishes for the future.

In the run-up to the Indonesian GP, the Gresini Ducati Team announced the signing of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez. At the same time, it meant that Fabio Di Giannantonio had to vacate his place in the team after two years. With 4th place in Mandalika, the Italian gave a strong response to this decision, achieving his best result in the premier class so far. In the Parc Fermé afterwards, Diggia found it hard to contain his emotions. "I had a little moment in front of all the people in the world because all the cameras were on me," he said, describing the moments after the race.

The 25-year-old then explained his emotional outburst: "I'm working really hard in many areas. However, the past few months have been very hard for me as the whole world has turned against me. I am a person with feelings and even if it is only a sport, for me this is my whole life. So when all of a sudden everyone was talking bad about me and my work, it was hard for me to cope."

But the Roman didn't give up, instead focusing on proving his critics wrong: "I was strong even in those dark moments. I closed social media and cancelled some interviews to focus fully on my work. Fourth place is not a victory, nor is it a podium. But it's a good result that brings me satisfaction and shows that my work is bearing fruit."

What has hit the Italian particularly hard is the fact that his long-time Gresini team has now shown him the door. "Of course I am very sad. We have been through so much together, from the time in Moto3 to Moto2 to Fausto Gresini's death. We built the team together and they knew how hard last year was for me. And therefore they also knew that I am getting better and just need some time and confidence. But at the end of the day, this is business and I have to accept that."

On his options for 2024, Diggia said, "I think for the championship it's a shame to lose a driver who is doing a good job. I am showing more and more that I deserve my place in this field. Only when I'm sure I won't have a place here next year, then I'll look at championships."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed



World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1.Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.