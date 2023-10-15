Fabio Di Giannantonio: "The whole world was against me".
In the run-up to the Indonesian GP, the Gresini Ducati Team announced the signing of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez. At the same time, it meant that Fabio Di Giannantonio had to vacate his place in the team after two years. With 4th place in Mandalika, the Italian gave a strong response to this decision, achieving his best result in the premier class so far. In the Parc Fermé afterwards, Diggia found it hard to contain his emotions. "I had a little moment in front of all the people in the world because all the cameras were on me," he said, describing the moments after the race.
The 25-year-old then explained his emotional outburst: "I'm working really hard in many areas. However, the past few months have been very hard for me as the whole world has turned against me. I am a person with feelings and even if it is only a sport, for me this is my whole life. So when all of a sudden everyone was talking bad about me and my work, it was hard for me to cope."
But the Roman didn't give up, instead focusing on proving his critics wrong: "I was strong even in those dark moments. I closed social media and cancelled some interviews to focus fully on my work. Fourth place is not a victory, nor is it a podium. But it's a good result that brings me satisfaction and shows that my work is bearing fruit."
What has hit the Italian particularly hard is the fact that his long-time Gresini team has now shown him the door. "Of course I am very sad. We have been through so much together, from the time in Moto3 to Moto2 to Fausto Gresini's death. We built the team together and they knew how hard last year was for me. And therefore they also knew that I am getting better and just need some time and confidence. But at the end of the day, this is business and I have to accept that."
On his options for 2024, Diggia said, "I think for the championship it's a shame to lose a driver who is doing a good job. I am showing more and more that I deserve my place in this field. Only when I'm sure I won't have a place here next year, then I'll look at championships."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1.Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.