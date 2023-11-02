Factories agree: MotoGP World Championship 2027 with 850 ccm

From 2002 to the end of 2006, the MotoGP World Championship was raced with 990 cc, then for five years with 800 cc, and since 2012 with 1000 cc. In 2027, there will again be a reduction in engine capacity.

At the Austrian GP in mid-August, Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna, when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com whether agreement could be reached among the five manufacturers on the idea of reducing MotoGP displacement from 1000 to 850 cc for 2027, explained with a slight smirk: "Three and a half manufacturers are in favour..."

The "half" manufacturer was Pierer Mobility AG with the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands, which at the time was still stalling to get two extra MotoGP slots from Dorna in return for concessions in this area. The clear refusal came from Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, who wants to achieve the reduction in engine power by increasing the bore (now a maximum of 81mm) and retain the 1000cc to limit development costs for new power parts.

"We didn't get the two slots, but we still agree to the reduction to 850 cc in the meantime," Pit Beirer now explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We think it is a relatively sensible reduction. Because if you take out 250 cc, something is taken out of this class in terms of torque and power. You can work out a very cool MotoGP regulation with 850 cc. There is now a stable majority for the 850 cc.

Beirer confirms after the latest MSMA meetings: "In principle, Aprilia would like to stick with the 1000cc engine. That was originally our idea, too. But after many discussions we went in the 850 cc direction, which definitely has positive aspects. Of course, it was also a cost factor for us at first not to touch the engine so radically, because it would have been cheaper to continue working on the basis of an existing engine. And the cost side doesn't just concern Aprilia, but all of us."

KTM's top speed record at 366.1 km/h

Discussions on the MotoGP technical regulations for the five years from 2027 to 2031 are expected to focus on two cornerstones: The MotoGP rockets should not become even faster, because the top speed record of Brad Binder (KTM) has stood at an incredible 366.1 km/h since Mugello. In addition, costs are to be reduced rather than increased. Therefore, a budget cap is being negotiated, which also exists in Formula 1, but which is almost impossible to control. In addition, the omission of the devices and restrictions on the size of the winglets are being negotiated.

Already at the beginning of the 2023 season, the manufacturers' association MSMA discussed a reduction of the engine capacity (since 2012 at 1000 cc), but then discarded it because the construction of completely new engines and power components would lead to higher development costs, was the view.

But in the summer, the idea came up again, with talk of a new MotoGP displacement limit of 850 cc for the period after 2026.

As a reminder: The MotoGP four-stroke era started in 2002 with 990 cc, and from 2007 to 2011 inclusive it was already 800 cc.

By the way: The top speed in MotoGP has increased by about 40 km/h in 20 years, because Tohru Ukawa reached only 324.5 km/h with the 990 cc five-cylinder Honda RC211V on the 1.1 km long Mugello straight in 2002.

Marc Márquez then raised the record to 350.6 km/h in 2015 in Doha/Qatar with the 1000cc V4 Honda.

Long gone are the glorious MV Agusta days: Giacomo Agostini, however, dashed to victory at Monza in 1971 with the 90 hp three-cylinder 500cc four-stroke MV with a winning average of 204.5 km/h. And on the ultra-fast, 14.1 km Ardennes circuit at Spa-Francorchamps, the 500cc bikes even managed an average of 220 km/h in the mid-1970s.

And the Dorna managers have the final say if the factories do not agree on the winglets and the devices. Dorna can bring the safety factor into play with its veto - and this is the case, for example, with top speed (displacement reduction) and aerodynamics (because of dangerous turbulence and "dirty air").

Result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.