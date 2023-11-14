Marc Márquez: "Acosta will be a big name in MotoGP"

"Pedro Acosta can be a rider who wins many MotoGP world championships in a row," says Marc Márquez. "Because he gets on a competitive motorbike."

Pedro Acosta secured the Moto2 title in convincing style on Sunday at the Sepang Circuit with second place behind Fermin Aldeguer, which was almost out of reach for him because the 19-year-old Spaniard came to Malaysia with a 65-point lead over Tony Arbolino (23).

Acosta has already won the Moto3 World Championship in convincing style in 2021 and has since been regarded as the "new Márquez", also because he appears very intelligent, mature and hardened as a teenager - and, unlike his big compatriot, apparently always keeps his cool and very rarely crashes.

Acosta has already achieved 14 podiums in 18 Grand Prix races this season, including seven victories, meaning he has even surpassed Raúl Fernández (eight Moto2 victories as a rookie in 2021).

Astonishing: In three years with the Red Bull KTM-Ajo team, Acosta has won two world championships. For team owner Aki Ajo, it was the third Moto2 title in a row after Remy Gardner and Augusto Fernández.

For eight-time world champion Marc Márquez, Pedro Acosta is an exciting MotoGP candidate for 2024. The young star will make his debut in the premier class next year in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team alongside Augusto Fernández.

"Acosta is a rider who will make a big name for himself in MotoGP. And he will get his time, like Doohan, like Valentino, then Lorenzo, Stoner or me," surmises Marc Márquez. "At the moment, I don't see anyone winning many championships in a row. But Acosta could be one of those guys. He is still very young and he will definitely have his successful years in MotoGP. Maybe he'll really come into his own next season. Because he is getting on a competitive bike that has shown with Binder that it is capable of excellent results, because Brad is fourth in the world championship. We'll see..."

Moto2 race results, Sepang (12/11):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 17 rdn in 36:04.378 min

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 7.128 sec

3rd Ramirez, Kalex, + 9.558

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 9.992

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 11.652

6th Chantra, Kalex + 13.675

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 15.200

8th Roberts, Kalex, +18.482

9th Arenas, Kalex, + 20.004

10th Arbolino, Kalex, +20.990

11th Baltus, Kalex, +21.570

12th Alcoba, Kalex, + 23.489

13th Escrig, Forward, + 25.791

14th Salac, Kalex, +29.853

15th Foggia, Kalex, + 29.923

16th Hada, Kalex, + 32.681

17th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33.361

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, +38.800

19th Kelly, Forward, + 41.799

20th Skinner, Kalex, + 44.758

21st Casadei, Kalex, + 53.217

22nd López, Boscoscuro, + 58.554

23rd Azman, Kalex, + 1'09.940 min

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1'20.633

25th Garcia, Kalex, 1 lap down

Moto2 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 320.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 243.5. 3. Dixon 183. 4. Aldeguer 162. 5. Canet 159. 6. Chantra 153.5. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Ogura 119.5. 10. Salac 110. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Lowes 91. 13. Garcia 84. 14. Roberts 80.5. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 49. 18. J. Alcoba 46.5. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 422.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 236. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 399.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 334.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 289. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 273. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 203. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 156.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 108.5. 10. Fantic Racing 106. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 51. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.