Johann Zarco (Ducati/12th): Escort for Jorge

After falling behind at the start, the race in Qatar became a delicate task for Johann Zarco. He had to protect team-mate Jorge Martin.

"I had problems with the engine brake all weekend," said Johann Zarco (33), apologising for his poor performance in his second-to-last weekend as a Ducati rider. "That's why my rear wheel kept locking up. We weren't able to fix this and that's why I clearly missed the racing line more than once in the corners during the race."

After his team-mate and title contender Jorge Martin staggered through the race more badly than well, Johann Zarco soon found himself in the company of his Prima Pramac Ducati team-mate. "I really didn't know what to do. I realise that in Valencia a single point can decide the battle for the world title." He would then have decided to take on a loyal escort. "That way I could at least protect my rear tyre a little."

The 2015 and 2016 Moto2 World Champion, who finally won the MotoGP World Championship at this year's GP in Phillip Island, had problems with his front tyre anyway. "It wasn't a problem with the temperature or the pressure. But I didn't feel comfortable with it."

Johann Zarco is also unable to definitively judge why championship contender Jorge Martin stumbled so badly in the race at the Lusail International Circuit. "When I was riding behind him, I noticed that he wasn't able to put as much pressure on the front tyre as he is known for." To make matters worse, Repsol Honda also joined the suffering Pramac-Ducati carpool. "It was a bit of a struggle. He was much better in the fast direction changes. But I wanted to protect Jorge." Next year's LCR Honda rider Zarco can sympathise with the pressure that the Spaniard is now feeling. "We're already at the limit when we're only fighting for tenth place like here."

Johann Zarco travels to the finale in Valencia in fifth place in the world championship. However, with 204 points to his name so far, he feels the hot breath of Aleix Espargaró (198) and Luca Marini (194) breathing down his neck. Aleix Espargaró's start is still up in the air after suffering a fracture to his fibula in Qatar.

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.