Unemployed as a winner: Diggia's "surreal situation"

Fabio Di Giannantonio made it clear from Thursday in Lusail that he was determined to get his first win in the premier class despite all the background noise. "I'll be honest and say one thing: something happened after Malaysia that was not good for my future," he said, referring to the developments surrounding Márquez's successor in the Repsol Honda factory team, where Luca Marini was chosen over him. "I came home with a lot of anger - but in a positive way. I told my closest friends and my mates two or three times: 'I'm going to win in Qatar'. And they all said: 'Fabio, don't say it, go and work, but please don't say it because the energy will be lost'. But I stuck to my guns: 'No, I'm going to win'. But once you get here, you have to make it happen. It wasn't easy, but we did it."

However, his future is far from secure. Eight days before the Valencia test, the Qatar 2024 winner is still unemployed. "I'm a bit lost for words on this subject. I've said it a few times and I'm a bit tired of repeating it because it seems like I'm always sitting here saying the same thing," "Diggia" prefaced the inevitable question. "It's a bit surreal what's happening in MotoGP at the moment. I believe that I am a rider who is showing good things in his second year in MotoGP. And I think I'm right on schedule with that in terms of when I've achieved the results. It's not an easy class, you need time to work hard and improve your performance."

"I was angry because we work hard but nothing comes. Then we come close and lose it - and come close a second time and lose it again," said the Roman, recounting the tedious negotiations with his manager Diego Tavano. "So I said to myself: 'Fuck it, I'll do it now, I'll try it! That's the only weapon I have at the moment."

He does not accept that the Gresini Ducati rider has taken too long to develop this power. "We are at the highest level of motorbike racing in the world here. Even the guys at the back of the field are world champions. Against the best in the world, you really have to be perfect in every respect - and you have to start somewhere. For many reasons, last year was a zero for me and I started this year on a blank sheet of paper."

Diggia has repeatedly cited his crew chief Frankie Carchedi, who mentored Joan Mir on his way to the 2020 World Championship title and moved to the Gresini box after Suzuki withdrew for 2023, as a key person. "When Frankie joined the team, he helped me a lot to understand how I had to ride this bike. He explained it to me as if I was getting on the bike for the first time," said the 25-year-old Italian, looking back with a smile. "We started to get every little detail right, step by step. That takes time. You can't go from last place to the podium in two races - okay, some riders have managed that, hats off, but from my point of view it's almost impossible. It simply takes time. We have worked throughout the season and made small progress race by race. You have to trust in this process - and step by step we have got to this great level."

A development that would be crowned with his first MotoGP victory on Sunday evening in Doha. Nevertheless, it does not feel like redemption. The now four-time GP winner knows that: "Nobody can steal your results. For the rest of my life, I will be the winner when I watch the 2023 MotoGP race in Qatar. I will always be proud of what I have achieved here. But I don't feel free, because guys, this is my dream - like for the other guys here. It's the dream of a lifetime to race at this level, in this world championship and with these bikes. And to be able to make a living from this job. So I'm not free at all, because I would love to continue my journey. I will feel free if and when I can sign a contract for next year. But now I just want to enjoy the moment and try to get the maximum out of Valencia. This is another chance and maybe my last - or maybe not. I just want to give it my all."

After all: On Sunday evening, Diggia's manager Diego Tavano was spotted in the paddock of the Lusail International Circuit talking to the managers of the VR46 team, Uccio Salucci and Pablo Nieto. Afterwards, the former footballer told his Italian colleagues at Sky Sport that he could at least see "a little light" for the future of his protégé.

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.