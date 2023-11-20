Unconcealed frustration: Bezzecchi criticises the rules

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Ducati) has not finished on the podium since the sprint race in Indonesia. With two 13th places, the third-placed rider in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship experienced a failure at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar.

Ducati privateer Marco Bezzecchi is having an amazing season. The 25-year-old from the Mooney VR46 team won the Grands Prix in Argentina, France and India and is already third in the World Championship ahead of the finale in Valencia next weekend.

Bezzecchi last made it onto the podium in the sprint race in Indonesia on 14th October in third place, while his performances in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia were inconsistent. In Qatar last weekend he finished 13th twice, scoring just three points - the Italian has not been this bad since Jerez at the end of April.

After qualifying in 12th place, it was already clear that Bezzecchi was struggling in the Arabian desert. In Sunday's Grand Prix he lost 17.807 seconds to winner Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati).

"A difficult race, I had problems with the pressure of the front tyre," said the curly-haired rider disappointedly. "That's why I couldn't go any faster and barely made it to the finish. There was a risk of crashing in every corner because the pressure was so high - the front tyre was a disaster. This has nothing to do with the tyre itself, but with the rule regarding the pressure. Sometimes it works well, other times you follow an opponent and you can't predict what will happen with the tyre pressure. The team chooses the pressure to get to a certain maximum. But you don't know how the race will develop and how many bikes are directly in front of you, so it's difficult to predict how the pressure will develop. As soon as it approaches the upper limit, you have to slow down so that it drops again. To do this, you have to leave a large gap to the rider in front of you. If you then catch up, the tyre pressure will rise again."

This season, for the first time, a minimum pressure is prescribed for the front tyre because the French standard supplier Michelin is convinced that falling below the limit could jeopardise durability. The target value of 1.88 bar, which can vary slightly depending on the track, must be maintained for more than 30 per cent of the time in the sprint (15 or fewer laps) and more than 50 per cent in the Grand Prix (more than 15 laps). Because less pressure means more grip, the teams naturally always calculate at the limit. If the temperature shoots up as Bezzecchi described, battles for position become impossible.

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.