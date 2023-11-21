Aleíx Espargaró: Morbidelli crossed the "sacred line"

It's actually time for Aleíx Espargaró to lick his wounds, turn the page and turn a blind eye to what happened at the Qatar Grand Prix. Because the fact that the Spanish crowd favourite suffered a crack in his left fibula in the collision caused by Miguel Oliveira in the sprint race, had to retire from the main race on Sunday as a result and flew home without a single point instead of the podium he had hoped for, is bad enough.

"I always try to give it my all. I did three laps on Sunday morning and thought I was going to die of pain. I asked race doctor Charte for everything he could give me and in the race I actually had no more pain," said Espargaró. "But the injury meant that all the nerves were super inflamed, the tissue was full of blood and I had no feeling in my leg. I had no strength, I couldn't shift down or up. That's why I had to stop."

In addition to the leg injury, which will certainly continue to hinder him at the season finale in Valencia and may even prevent him from participating, Espargaró is also struggling with Franco Morbidelli.

In FP2 on Saturday afternoon, there was a scene between the two in which Espargaró looked pretty bad: After Morbidelli backed off the throttle due to yellow flags and impeded Espargaró in the process, Espargaró pulled level with the Italian's factory Yamaha and gave Morbidelli a blow to the helmet, which he later claimed he had not meant to hit Morbidelli, but only to push him away.

"In my opinion, it's not fair that the stewards only assessed the last five seconds of the incident. Morbidelli has no respect for anyone. In Sepang he even annoyed his team-mate. He didn't get a penalty. He also treated Marc Márquez like a dog when he got stuck in his slipstream in Q1 in Malaysia. On Saturday, he obstructed me three times in Doha when I went out onto the track. He prevented me from driving onto the track. But of course, I reacted badly, I'm sorry about that..."

The scene with the blow to the helmet not only earned Aleix a grid penalty of six places on the starting grid and a 10,000 euro fine, but also plenty of headlines in which Espargaró once again came off badly. The general tenor was that the 34-year-old Spaniard should have used his experience to control himself better than to blow up like that. A view that Morbidelli, of course, also gratefully endorsed. "I would like to know what he tells his children about this incident," he verbally attacked Espargaró.

When he heard this, Aleix Espargaró burst his collar once again. "If you only look at the last part of this episode, then I deserved the penalty. I also realise that I am now exposed to a wave of hatred," explained the Aprilia factory rider. "At the same time, it's all a bit unfair because Franco has been dawdling around the tracks for a year and a half, getting in the way of someone else at every race. That's his behaviour or his attitude to work. I almost crashed twice because of him, and when I tried to get back on the track, he got in my way again. And that's when I lost my temper. Yes, I reacted wrongly, I'm sorry for my team and for my family, but I don't think it's fair to just look at the last part of this story. What really drives me up the wall is that he mentioned my family and my children in his statements. He crossed a very sacred line for me! This chapter is not over yet. I am very angry."

The fact that his friend Jorge Martín also experienced a bitter disappointment in Qatar was little consolation for Aleix. "After I retired, I watched the race on the monitor in the pits. Jorge's bike had zero acceleration, you could see that with the naked eye without looking at the lap times. He was helpless when accelerating out onto the final straight because the traction control cut a lot of engine power, which in turn had to do with the rear tyre not working," explained Espargaró. "I'm sorry for Jorge that he lost so many points, because it was clearly not his fault. But he should be proud of what he has achieved this season, with over 400 championship points. Besides, he still has a chance of winning the title: In our minds we automatically think that there are 25 points left to be awarded, but with the sprint in Valencia there are still 37. It's not over yet!"

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.