GASGAS: With carbon chassis, two top drivers & Red Bull

After three partially disappointing MotoGP years, the Tech3 MotoGP team is back on the road to success. Thanks to the rosy prospects, Red Bull is also back on board as team sponsor for the first time since 2020.

The good news from the GASGAS-Tech3 team continues unabated over the Christmas period. First, Pierer Mobility AG placed the gifted Spaniard Pedro Acosta in Hervé Poncharal's team, then the factory in Austria promised to equip both riders with the latest carbon chassis in 2024.

And now it has been confirmed by reliable sources in Austria: The GASGAS Factory Tech3 team's MotoGP bikes will once again feature advertising for the energy drink manufacturer after a three-year hiatus.

Hervé Poncharal's Tech3 team formed the Yamaha satellite team in the premier class (500cc, MotoGP from 2022) for no less than 18 years from 2001 and switched to KTM for 2019. Miguel Oliveira and Syharin campaigned for Red Bull in 2019, in the design of the Formula 1 Scuderia Rosso team. In 2020, the Tech3 team featured drinks from the Organics range, including Red Bull Cola.

Miguel Oliveira achieved what no rider at Tech3 had managed in 18 Yamaha years: he gave Hervé Poncharal the first two MotoGP victories in the team's eventful history at Spielberg and Portimão in 2020.

Not least because the 2021 rider pairing of Petrucci and Lecuona was not attractive enough for sponsor Red Bull, the beverage company withdrew from the Tech3 MotoGP team, but remained involved as a personal sponsor for both MotoGP riders in the last two years.

In the Moto3 class, the beverage manufacturer from Fuschl near Salzburg remained on board as Tech3's main sponsor even after 2020. Dani Holgado fought for the 2023 Moto3 World Championship title on the Red Bull Tech3 KTM, at times leading the standings by 41 points.

After two problematic years with the two rookies Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández in 2022 and bikes that lacked competitiveness at times, as well as team leader Pol Espargaró's bad luck with injury at the 2023 race in Portugal, the GASGAS team will be competing with more powerful bikes and promising riders in 2024. With Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta, the Moto2 World Champions of the last two years form the new rider line-up. Fernández has already shone in his rookie season 2023 with a fourth place in Le Mans.

The Tech3 MotoGP rider duos since 2019

2019: Miguel Oliveira, Hafizh Syahrin (KTM)

2020: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona (KTM)

2021: Danilo Petrucci Iker Lecuona (KTM)

2022: Remy Gardner, Raúl Fernández (KTM)

2023: Augusto Fernández, Pol Espargaró (GASGAS)

2024: Augusto Fernández, Pedro Acosta (GASGAS)

For the first time since 2015, Red Bull will not be advertising on the Repsol Honda factory bikes next season, as the pairing of Joan Mir and Luca Marini apparently did not look attractive enough following the departure of Marc Márquez.

Red Bull will also not be seen on the Ducati Desmosedici of Marc and Alex Márquez at Gresini Racing alongside Estrella Galicia 0,0. However, the long-standing personal sponsorship with the Márquez brothers will continue to the same extent.

Tech3*'s successes in the 500cc/MotoGP class:

(33 podiums, including 2 victories)

- Shinya Nakano (Sachsenring 2001 - 3rd)

- Alex Barros (Le Mans 2003 - 3rd)

- Marco Melandri (Montmeló 2004 - 3rd, Assen 2004 - 3rd)

- Colin Edwards (Le Mans 2008 - 3rd, Assen 2008 - 3rd, Donington 2009 - 2nd, Silverstone 2011 - 3rd)

- Ben Spies (Silverstone 2010 - 3rd, Indianapolis 2010 - 2nd)

- Andrea Dovizioso (Montmeló 2012 - 3rd, Assen 2012 - 3rd, Sachsenring 2012 - 3rd, Mugello 2012 - 3rd, Indianapolis 2012 - 3rd, Aragón 2012 - 3rd)

- Cal Crutchlow (Brno 2012 - 3rd, Phillip Island 2012 - 3rd, Le Mans 2013 - 2nd, Sachsenring 2013 - 2nd, Mugello 2013 - 3rd, Assen 2013 - 3rd)

- Bradley Smith (Phillip Island 2014 - 2nd, Misano 2015 - 2nd)

- Jonas Folger (Sachsenring 2017 - 2nd)

- Johann Zarco (Le Mans 2017 - 2nd, Sepang 2017 - 3rd, Valencia 2017 - 2nd, Las Termas/Argentina 2018 - 2nd, Jerez 2018 - 2nd, Sepang 2018 - 3rd)

- Miguel Oliveira (Spielberg 2020 - 1st, Portimão 2020 - 1st)

*= 2001 to 2018 with Yamaha; 2019 to 2022 with KTM; from 2023 with GASGAS.