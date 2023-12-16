Pol Espargaró: New KTM X-Bow GT-XR with 530 hp

Pol Espargaró may have had to give up his place in the GASGAS-Tech3 team after this season, but his relationship with the Pierer Group remains intact. Pol even moves around on four wheels with a cool KTM sports car.

Pierer Mobility AG gave former Red Bull KTM MotoGP team leader Pol Espargaró a generous gift in the form of a KTM X-Bow sports car for his wedding to his long-time partner Carlota Bertran Crous on 25 July 2018. However, the 2013 Moto2 World Champion had some trouble getting this attractive vehicle through customs and MOT in his adopted country of Andorra (not an EU member state). And in winter, the X-Bow was not an ideal means of transport at 1023 metres above sea level in Andorra.

In 2020, Pol Espargaró was enthralled by the first pictures of the new KTM X-Bow GT-XR, which is equipped with a 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine from Audi with an output of 530 hp in the production version. The vehicle weighs around 1048 kilograms. The X-Bow accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 280 km/h.

The racing version of this breathtaking sports car with approx. 600 hp has a power-to-weight ratio of less than 2.0 kg per hp. What's more, this vehicle is a real feast for the eyes in terms of looks alone.

So Pol Espargaró scraped together his savings and ordered a KTM X-BOW GT-XR from KTM Sportcar GmbH from Managing Director Hubert Trunkenpolz, not without negotiating an acceptable surcharge from his employer for the sports car that was originally presented as a wedding present. The list price is an impressive € 339,000.

This year's GASGAS-Tech3 driver (6th place in the sprint in Spielberg) accepted a longer delivery period because he was determined to have the vehicle with production number 44, which will not go into series production until 2023, in his garage. Coincidentally, the delivery date coincided with the Christmas period. Car enthusiast Pol gave himself the best Christmas present ever. By the way: XR stands for "Extreme Racer", the design was of course created by Gerald Kiska in Salzburg, as with all Pierer Group vehicles.

"Right from the start, we wanted to put a car on the road that reflected KTM values such as uncompromising lightweight construction, pure performance and outstanding design," explains Hubert Trunkenpolz. "Special technical solutions had to be found for this, such as the extraordinary carbon monocoque. We also had to set up a completely new production facility. These were major hurdles, but we overcame them well. The result is KTM's own factory in Graz, with the most modern small series production in Europe."

Pol Espargaró, who was out of action for four and a half months after the disastrous crash at the start of the season in Portugal, had to vacate his place in the GASGAS-Tech3 team for Augusto Fernández despite a valid contract until the end of 2024. since Aprilia, the second place was always intended for the new Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta (19).

Espargaró will act as a test and replacement rider for both Pierer Mobility AG MotoGP teams and is expected to complete at least four wildcard appearances.