The 2005 MotoGP World Championship was actually supposed to be revitalised by a six-cylinder engine from the Czech Republic. But the prototype was never completed. The story of a shattered dream.

The Red Bull Yamaha WCM 500 team of American property entrepreneur Bob MacLean and his British team partner Peter Clifford won five Grands Prix in the final years of the half-litre two-stroke world championship from 1998 to 2000 with Garry McCoy (three wins), Simon Crafar (one win) and Régis Laconi (one win), but was unable to find a supplier for a 990 cc four-stroke engine for 2002 in the new MotoGP four-stroke era as a private team. As a result, riders John Hopkins and McCoy fell to 15th and 20th place in the 2002 World Championship.

The following year, the WCM team (WCM stands for World Championship Motorsport) made do with four-stroke engines based on Yamaha's R1 Superbike World Championship engines, but were not allowed to use them after a protest from Superbike World Championship promoter Flammini because they did not differ sufficiently from the production-based SBK engines.

The homologation of the SBK racing bikes had been cheated and deceived for years to the extent that the walls were shaking.

According to the Bimota Owners Club, there are only eight examples of the Bimota V2 Suzuki with which Anthony Gobert won the Superbike World Championship race in Phillip Island; 150 would have been required for homologation.

The 900cc Petronas three-cylinder was also never produced in 150 units, and no motorbike was ever sold by a dealer, as required by FIM law. Motto: Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.

Benelli also never built the numbers required for SBK approval. At that time, as many as 1000 bikes were required, but Benelli only built 100 production bikes a year.

After the debacle of 2002, WCM and team manager Peter Clifford actually wanted to compete in 2003 with Honda V5 customer engines and Moriwaki chassis. However, Red Bull boss Didi Mateschitz was not convinced by this project and withdrew as main sponsor after the disappointing results of 2002 and instead supported KTM in entering the 125cc World Championship. Yamaha also stopped supporting the former winning team.

Without sponsorship and material, the WCM team was faced with a shambles and therefore formed an alliance with the British chassis manufacturer Harris Performance Products. The team was renamed Harris WCM. The team quickly built its own engine based on the Yamaha YZF-R1 superbike engine. Clifford had no sympathy for the banning of this in-line engine from the 2003 MotoGP World Championship. "There was almost nothing left of the original engine when the FIM banned it," recalls Peter Clifford. "We had rebuilt everything. In order for Harris Performance Products to build a rolling chassis, they had to build it around a lump they knew. They couldn't wait for us to finish a prototype engine before they started on the chassis. Otherwise we would never have made it to the start of the season. We had to take a shortcut and used the R1 engine as a basis. But there was hardly anything left of the original engine at the first race."

"When we went to Japan for the 2003 season opener, we used the original casing, but the internals had all been changed. All the valves, all the springs, all the connecting rods, all the gearbox internals, plus the crankshaft and pistons. Because we had a different bore/stroke ratio. Ours was 76 x 54.5, the original was 74 x 58 mm. We also had different electronics and so on."

WCM negotiated with Regis Laconi, Steve Hislop, José Luis Cardano and Jay Vincent for 2003, but eventually presented Chris Burns and David de Gea as drivers.

However, the team was confronted with a turbulent start to the season and had to sit out the season opener in Suzuka, Japan, because the engines did not comply with the law. At Flammini's request, the FIM vetoed the decision and banned these engines.

The team appealed to the International Disciplinary Court, but was unsuccessful. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, as the highest instance, also confirmed the disqualification of the modified R1 engine.

WCM then competed in the British, German and Czech Grand Prix in 2003 with Yamaha 500 two-stroke engines and continued to develop the four-stroke in-line engine in parallel.

The Harris WCM four-stroke motorbike did not meet the FIM requirements until the Portuguese GP on 8 September. In 2004, the new rider pairing was Chris Burns and Michel Fabrizio. Due to an injury, Burns was replaced by James Ellison in the middle of the season, and Youichi Ui stood in for Fabrizio in Portugal, where he was allowed to ride the three-cylinder Cube for Aprilia for a change.

In mid-2004, WCM announced its co-operation with the Czech minibike manufacturer Pavel Blata. At that time, Aprilia used three-cylinder engines, Yamaha and Ducati built four-cylinder engines and Honda the RC211V five-cylinder engine. WCM and Blata planned the use of V6 machines for 2005, whereby the opposing engineers asked whether such a concept would not be too thirsty in view of the prevailing fuelling limits.

A new team name was adopted, but the Blata WCM racing team never really got going. James Ellison and Franco Battaini were signed as riders, but there was no sign of the V6 motorbike at the start of the season, so the Harris WCM bike from 2003 and 2004 continued to be pushed onto the grid.

It was repeatedly trumpeted that the V6 Blata would make its debut in the World Championship at the Brno GP on 28 August 2005. But the motorbike continued to be conspicuous by its absence. Blata had started his company in 1990 and had long since slipped into financial turbulence due to the many cheap Chinese mini-bike copies. This meant that his grandiose business plans came to nothing: in 2004 he sold 15,000 minibikes a year, and by 2009 production was to be increased to 100,000 units.

The WCM owners assumed that they had found a strong technology partner in Blata, which would give them a better chance against the factory-supported teams.

And Blata wanted to bring the magic of the renowned Czech motorbike brands Jawa and CZ to new splendour in the premier class.

The V6 engine was never developed to racing maturity, even though company boss Blata repeatedly emphasised that the motorbike would soon be ready.

Coen Baijens was responsible for designing the V6 engine, but he never really made a public appearance.

The opposing designers blasphemed that the V6 Blata was doomed to failure because the six-cylinder bikes had to weigh 155 kg, the four and five-cylinder 145 kg and the Aprilia three-cylinder only 135 kg. It was also rumoured that the thirsty V6 would not survive a race distance with the prescribed tank capacity.

Peter Clifford therefore planned to cool the racing fuel. "But that was banned again shortly afterwards."

The Blata project then went quiet, and little was heard from the WCM team on the subject of the V6 - due to ongoing legal proceedings, as it later turned out.

It was not until 2009 that Peter Clifford, WCM team boss and former journalist, reported that Blata had only produced a lump of a single prototype; the engine (cylinder angle 90 degrees) had never run on a test bench.

It was also no longer made a secret that WCM had filed a lawsuit against the Czech foamy Pavel Blata.

In 2007, the MotoGP displacement dropped from 990 to 800 cc, but first WCM needed an engine for 2006. WCM had been turned down by KTM, and the 990 cc V4 engines had been awarded to Kenny Roberts' Proton KR team in 2005 - at least until the Brno GP.

At the end of the 2005 season, WCM team director Peter Clifford announced that the team would be involved with KTM's V4 engines in 2006, with Jeremy McWilliams and Alex Hofmann as rider candidates.

But the KTM plans never materialised. The engines from Upper Austria were not fully developed, there was no money for competitive electronics, and the small WCM private team was unable to make a significant financial contribution to further development. KTM therefore focussed on the 125cc and 250cc World Championships.

On the provisional entry list for 2006, WCM was still presented as a Bimota partner, with Jeremy McWilliams and Jason Perez up for consideration as riders. "We wanted Bimota to build the chassis for the KTM engines. But KTM withdrew the offer, so we would have used our old WCM in-line engine again in 2006," Clifford flashes back.

But Harris WCM was missing from the final entry list for 2006. The team withdrew from the MotoGP World Championship: no sponsors, no competitive material, no top riders. A debacle was in the offing.

Nevertheless, in June 2006, WCM and Winona Racing entered into a strategic partnership to compete in the 250cc World Championship. WCM planned a MotoGP return for 2007, but when the main sponsor never transferred the agreed sum, WCM's end was sealed forever.

WCM was then embroiled in a legal dispute with Blata for years. MacLean and Clifford filed a lawsuit against Blata in the Czech Republic. "We took legal action against Blata because they never finished and produced the bikes they promised," Clifford told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We lost because the judge said it wasn't clear which WCM company made the agreement with Blata. We had two separate racing companies, one based in the USA and one in Ireland."

Blata had set up a small racing department, but had negligently underestimated the costs of MotoGP development and the manpower required.

Regrettable, because the six-cylinder sound would certainly have been music to the ears of many MotoGP fans.