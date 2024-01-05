Gino Borsoi: "Marc Márquez? Problem and advantage"

The reference bike in the field in the hands of the most successful active rider with 59 MotoGP victories: This is what Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi says about the prominent Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez.

Ducati dominated the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at will with 17 victories and a total of 43 podium finishes from 20 GP races. There were also 16 sprint successes and 17 pole positions. Six Desmosedici riders finished in the top nine in the Riders' Championship, while Ducati Lenovo works rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and Pramac ace Jorge Martin fought it out for the title.

So it's no wonder that Marc Márquez chose the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale to make a fresh start after the injury misery and meagre results of recent years (he has been waiting for a win since 24 October 2021) - even if the 30-year-old Spaniard will not be riding a current works bike in the private Gresini Racing Team, but a GP23 from the previous season.

Observers, fans and stakeholders alike are wondering in the run-up to the 2024 MotoGP World Championship: Will the eight-time world champion shake up the Ducati armada and thus the top of the world championship? After all, he finished 4th at the Valencia test at the first attempt.

"It is imperative that you answer yes to this obligatory question," smiled Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It would be absurd to say that Márquez will not be competitive. Márquez will certainly be competitive. Márquez will certainly be among the best and Márquez will be a problem for all of us," the Italian is aware.

At the same time, Borsoi emphasised with regard to the usual data exchange within the four Ducati teams: "But it is also an advantage for all of us. Because if we are intelligent, we will be able to use Márquez's speed to become even more competitive."

Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini revealed after Márquez's first day of testing as a Gresini Ducati rider that the Spaniard was better than his new brand colleagues in turn 8 of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, for example. "So you can already see that he is faster than us at certain points."

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431