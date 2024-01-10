75 years of the World Cup: records, superlatives, stars

The first motorbike world championship took place in 1949. 75 years later, we look back on milestones, facts, figures and astonishing values. Everything about MotoGP's anniversary year

In1948, the FICM, the predecessor organisation of the FIM,decided to organise a world championship for the coming season, which would consist of up to six races, depending on the category: Isle of Man, Bremgarten near Bern in Switzerland, Assen, Spa, Clady in Northern Ireland and Monza. Fittingly, the very first World Championship race was the Tourist Trophy on the iconic Isle of Man. It was 13 June 1949, and Briton Freddie Frith became the first winner of a world championship race on a Velocette 350 . On 17 June 1949 ,Harold L Daniell becomes thefirst winner of a world championship race in the premier class on a Norton 500.

Winner wanted

Before the start of the 2024 season, the statistics show 1,015 GPs in the history of the Motorcycle World Championship, which equates to 3,371 World Championship races - not counting sidecars. A round figure is likely to be due in 2024: The 400th Grand Prix winner of the Motorcycle World Championship will be sought. Incidentally, the last person to enter this elite list was Dutch rider Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna intactgp) with his Moto3 victory on 12 November 2024 Sepang: sensational victory by a rookie.

Country comparison

Interesting: Riders from 30 nations have won GPs, just as many countries have held GPs. A single country has only hosted a GP once: the Canadian GP (in Mosport) was only held in the 1967 season. Incidentally, the most successful country in terms of GP victories is Italy (888 wins), followed by Spain (722), which is also due to the most successful drivers in GP history: Here, the two Italians Giacomo Agostini (122 wins) and Valentino Rossi (115) lead ahead of the two Spaniards Ángel Nieto (90) and Marc Márquez (85).

World champion

In total, 126 men can (or have) called themselves motorbike world champions, starting with Leslie Graham (500 cc), Freddie Frith (350 cc), Bruno Ruffo (250 cc) and Nello Pagani (125 cc) in the inaugural year of 1949, through to Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP), Pedro Acosta ( Moto2) and Jaume Masiá (Moto3) last season. The record world champion is of course Giacomo Agostini (15) ahead of Ángel Nieto (13) and three men with 9 titles each: Mike Hailwood, Carlo Ubbiali and Valentino Rossi. What sets ValentinoRossi apart from all other riders in history: He can call himself world champion in four categories at once: 125 cc, 250 cc, 500 cc and MotoGP.

Manufacturer

Despite the past years of pandemic ,Honda leads the statistics of the most successful brands: 821 victories far outshine the 520 of Yamaha, 297 of Aprilia or 275 of MV Agusta. Incidentally, the most successful manufacturer in the recent past is KALEX. The German manufacturer has won the Moto2 World Championship without interruption since 2013 and has claimed no fewer than 176 GP victories in Moto3 and Moto2 combined.

This season, MotoGP™ will increasingly refer to the rich tradition of the World Championship - the oldest of its kind - on a wide variety of occasions .F1 has only been racing since 1950 , andthe celebrations to mark the 1000th GP in its history in France last year are said to have been just a small foretaste. We are excited!