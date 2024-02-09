Davide Tardozzi (Ducati) to Bagnaia, Aldeguer & Co.

As the majority of MotoGP rider contracts expire at the end of the season, the course for 2025 and beyond has long been set behind the scenes. The state of play in the Ducati camp.

Ducati has been the absolute reference in the premier MotoGP class for two years now. Even if test times are to be taken with a pinch of salt, the latest Sepang test with four Desmosedici riders at the top of the timesheets at least gives an indication that the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale will not make the competition's task any easier in the future.

This makes the places in the factory team of the Reds and the Desmosedici GP bikes in general all the more coveted. Ducati-Lenovo Team Manager Davide Tardozzi comments on the current situation on the rider market and in relation to the Ducati customer teams in an interview.

Davide, it sounds like Ducati wants to confirm the first rider beyond 2024 before the season opener in Qatar. What is the current situation?

If we're talking about Pecco, then talks are underway with his management. Both sides want to continue together - Pecco wants to stay with Ducati and Ducati wants to keep Pecco. As I said, we are negotiating with his management and we are getting closer and closer to an agreement. But I don't think there is any hurry. I don't know if it will be before or after Qatar, but we are taking our time to work everything out. We are in no hurry.

That probably applies even more on the other side of the Ducati-Lenovo box - that is, with regard to the second position in the factory team, which is currently occupied by Enea Bastianini?

Absolutely right, yes. I believe that we will take our time to make a decision for the future. It is well known that all rider contracts expire at the end of the year. We will only decide after a few races - not too early, because we want to make the right decision. So I don't think it will be very soon. We will take our time.

Not only many MotoGP riders will be on the market in 2024. Could there perhaps also be an opportunity to sign Moto2 ace Fermín Aldeguer early on?

Aldeguer is a very interesting rider. We've been looking at him for two years - like every manufacturer, I assume, because I think everyone will have their eye on him after the 2023 season finale at the latest. It's clear that we're talking to him, or rather his management. But nothing has been decided yet. We'll see what he wants, maybe he prefers one colour to another. But that decision will be up to him. As I said, we have a full season ahead of us. I don't think he will make this decision before the first race. But I don't know for sure, because it's not me but Gigi [Dall'Igna] who talks to him directly.

Is there a deadline by when Ducati wants to have the customer teams defined for 2025 and beyond?

Definitely before the middle of the season - I think we will have to decide on the satellite teams in May or June, because that's when we have to organise the parts and everything. Many suppliers need a lot of time to prepare everything. So a reasonable time for the decision would be May or June.

Could we see fewer than eight Ducati bikes in the MotoGP field from 2025?

For Ducati, it is a pleasure to have many Ducati in the field - despite the rumour that there are too many. (He smiles.) If we have as many bikes as possible in the field, it means we are doing a good job, our bikes are competitive and the package - the competitive bike and the price - is very attractive for satellite teams. We like that and we have satellite teams that win races. That is all. But we have to wait until before or after Mugello, that will be about the time [to define the customer teams from 2025].