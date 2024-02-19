Pecco Bagnaia (1st): "My self-confidence? 8 out of 10"

MotoGP World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia continued on Monday in Doha where he left off at the Sepang test - with the fastest time. The Ducati factory rider is not exuberant about this.

With his 1:52.040 min, Pecco Bagnaia repeated almost exactly his Q2 time from the 2023 Qatar GP on the new Desmosedici GP24 on the first day of testing in Lusail, a 1:50.036 min that earned him fourth place on the grid last November.

"I am very happy. Considering where we started, I wouldn't have thought it possible to set the same lap time as last year in qualifying without using a soft tyre," said the 27-year-old Italian on Monday evening. "Of course, the grip on the track improved a lot towards the end. This track is generally one of the best in terms of tarmac and grip. We did a good job. But it is very difficult to really understand the level of what you are testing. Because the grip level is very high, you can set almost the same time with new and used tyres, maybe three or four tenths slower. That's very good for performance, but it makes it more difficult to understand whether something is working well or not."

"However, I believe that we have made another step forward compared to Malaysia in terms of power delivery," continued the Ducati star. "It looks like a big step forward, but I think the tarmac has also played a big part in that. It's difficult, but there is a small improvement. We also tested the new fairing again and I have the same feeling as in Malaysia: some aspects are great, but there are also weaknesses compared to the standard fairing from last year."

All in all, is the GP24 the best Ducati Bagnaia has ever ridden? "I don't know," replied the two-time MotoGP World Champion and couldn't help but smile. "Compared to the pre-season tests of previous years, yes. In 2022, the first tests were a complete disaster. Last year, the first two and a half days were also a bit of a disaster."

On the advantages and disadvantages of his new tool, Pecco said: "I think it's good because it helps me a lot on the brakes, and I had quite a bit of trouble with that in the second half of the season last year. I think we have made a good step forward in the braking phase and in cornering speed. In terms of grip, however, we have a little less grip than with last year's bike. It is a compromise that we are working on. Today we made a small step with the set-up. So it's something that we can also improve with the set-up."

The defending champion presents himself as calm and confident, both on and off the track. How confident is he on a scale of 1 to 10? "8 at the moment, we still have tomorrow and Friday here in Qatar," answered Bagnaia, referring to the last pre-season test day tomorrow (Tuesday) and the training day for the World Championship opener on 8 March. "I say 8 because we were at 7 in Malaysia and I didn't expect to reach this level without pushing too hard. That's great, but I want to take care of everything, stay calm and then we'll see tomorrow when we finish the job and decide everything."

His team-mate Enea Bastianini was the rider who spent the least time on the track on Monday in Doha with just 39 laps. There was a good reason for this: "I didn't feel well a few days ago, it was probably a virus. I had to take antibiotics to be ready for the test. Now I'm a bit tired, but it's okay," he assured after 8th place.

The good impressions from the Sepang test were also confirmed in Qatar, but the "Bestia" would also like to have a better feeling when applying the throttle, and there is still work to be done on the engine brake. "But I'm happy with the pace, I'm fast and I'm satisfied."

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471