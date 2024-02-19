Jorge Martín (Ducati): More pressure, more grip

The die is cast: After initial scepticism, Jorge Martín has decided to use the new fairing after all - even if it means working out a new setup. The figures speak for themselves.

We already know the picture from the Sepang test, and it resembles that of last year's World Championship: At the end of the day, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín are at the top of the timesheets. The Spaniard was accordingly happy after day 1 of the Qatar test, albeit for a different reason: "The new fairing is finally working for me! As you know, I wasn't sure in Sepang whether I would use it or stick with the old version. But the new one is definitely better!"

Last year's World Championship runner-up also had his problems with the track in the desert state and moaned: "Oh, this sand everywhere! It took a while for me to gain confidence and be able to push."

For tomorrow's second day of testing, he has planned a similar programme to the majority of his colleagues: "For me, the finer details of the set-up work begin tomorrow. Starting from the basic set-up and working on the details to prepare the bike perfectly for the first GP in 2024."

Where have the improvements come from so far? "We have more pressure on the bike - both at the front and at the rear. That makes me very happy. My Desmosedici for 2024 feels very stable, and it also has even more grip at the rear than before." However, this increase in grip also has a negative impact in practice: "The bike has a greater tendency to push straight ahead in corners. That was a problem at the beginning today, so we had to do an extra loop in the setup to get to grips with this phenomenon. Initially, the turning was simply not there."

Unsurprisingly, this difference comes from the new fairing, which Martín gives a "thumbs up" for 2024 for one very simple reason: "I was faster with it in today's simulation than in the sprint last year, so there's not much to discuss." Have we seen 100 per cent today? Instead of an answer, Jorge gave a cryptic laugh and said goodbye to the paddock with "I really have to go to bed now!". There is clearly no reason for insomnia for #89...