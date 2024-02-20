Marc Márquez (Ducati/4th): Increased risk, first crash

Ducati rookie Marc Márquez came within 0.383 seconds of MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia's fabulous time at the end of the Qatar test. But he also knows: "The last three tenths are the most difficult."

"There are no secrets. I was very calm during the whole pre-season because I knew: step by step, no panic," Marc Márquez explained his approach in preparation for his first season on Ducati. "Sometimes I was very far away, but it was important to understand all the steps. Because it's a new bike and that was important."

At the end of the Qatar test, the eight-time world champion deliberately attacked more for the first time on Tuesday, which earned him fourth place in the timesheets, but also his first crash on the Gresini Ducati: "Today was the day to take another step and increase the risk - and I did that. I was closer, especially when chasing times. I also pushed pretty well on the long run. The lap times don't quite show that because there was a problem with the transponder. But it was okay. The first crash also happened, but that's normal. Because as I said, I increased the risk today."

Is this crash perhaps also a sign that the old Marc Márquez is back? The 31-year-old Spaniard laughed briefly and then replied: "Of course you never want to crash and you always want to stay on the bike. But it's true, I saw that I was going wide, that I was coming into the corner too fast... But I said to myself: 'Okay, what's the limit with this bike?"

"I did twelve laps of the long run, about 18 were planned. So I said to myself: 'Okay, now there are five laps left, so I'm going to try to go one better'. But maybe I did it where we are not allowed to do it with this bike and I crashed over the front wheel in turn 4. But it's also important to understand these things," emphasised the 59-time MotoGP winner. "So far, I've always ridden very smoothly and consistently without attacking those last tenths of a second. In racing, we always say that the last three tenths are the most difficult and that's where I am now. I'm two, three and sometimes even four tenths behind the top guys. Now I have to understand how to get closer to them."

"Three, four or five riders are still faster than us, especially Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini," said the Gresini newcomer, referring to his brand colleagues on the new GP24. "But we'll see, today I was closer than in Malaysia. Step by step, we have to understand the way to learn from them."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final standings (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448