Marc Márquez (Ducati/4th): Increased risk, first crash
"There are no secrets. I was very calm during the whole pre-season because I knew: step by step, no panic," Marc Márquez explained his approach in preparation for his first season on Ducati. "Sometimes I was very far away, but it was important to understand all the steps. Because it's a new bike and that was important."
At the end of the Qatar test, the eight-time world champion deliberately attacked more for the first time on Tuesday, which earned him fourth place in the timesheets, but also his first crash on the Gresini Ducati: "Today was the day to take another step and increase the risk - and I did that. I was closer, especially when chasing times. I also pushed pretty well on the long run. The lap times don't quite show that because there was a problem with the transponder. But it was okay. The first crash also happened, but that's normal. Because as I said, I increased the risk today."
Is this crash perhaps also a sign that the old Marc Márquez is back? The 31-year-old Spaniard laughed briefly and then replied: "Of course you never want to crash and you always want to stay on the bike. But it's true, I saw that I was going wide, that I was coming into the corner too fast... But I said to myself: 'Okay, what's the limit with this bike?"
"I did twelve laps of the long run, about 18 were planned. So I said to myself: 'Okay, now there are five laps left, so I'm going to try to go one better'. But maybe I did it where we are not allowed to do it with this bike and I crashed over the front wheel in turn 4. But it's also important to understand these things," emphasised the 59-time MotoGP winner. "So far, I've always ridden very smoothly and consistently without attacking those last tenths of a second. In racing, we always say that the last three tenths are the most difficult and that's where I am now. I'm two, three and sometimes even four tenths behind the top guys. Now I have to understand how to get closer to them."
"Three, four or five riders are still faster than us, especially Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini," said the Gresini newcomer, referring to his brand colleagues on the new GP24. "But we'll see, today I was closer than in Malaysia. Step by step, we have to understand the way to learn from them."
MotoGP test in Qatar, final standings (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448