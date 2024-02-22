Fabio Di Giannantonio (8th): "Just like in Hollywood"

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio showed good form in the MotoGP winter tests, but he still sees room for improvement. The assessment of last year's Qatar winner ahead of the 2024 World Championship opener.

"They were two good days of testing. Tuesday was a bit more difficult than Monday because I didn't have the same feeling at first and struggled a bit with the grip. But then we found a good balance and improved," said Fabio Di Giannantonio, summarising his Qatar test.

With a gap of 0.537 seconds to Pecco Bagnaia's best time on the new Desmosedici GP24, which according to the defending champion is better in all areas than last year's model, "Diggia" ended up in eighth place on the timesheet on this same GP23. "We're a few tenths off the pace, we're still a little way off," said the VR46 newcomer. "I need to improve there, I think that's more on my side."

In terms of pace, however, the 25-year-old Roman was right at the front, as he was at the previous Sepang test. "I did a pretty good job in the sprint simulation. I was among the fastest and I think we could be in the top five at the moment. So we did a good job for the moment," confirmed Di Giannantonio.

Thinking back to his great moment last November, when he won his first MotoGP race under the floodlights on the Gresini Ducati, Fabio's grin was even wider than usual in the elegant paddock of the Lusail Circuit. "I love this place, the paddock is fantastic and I also love the schedule when you can sleep in in the morning and then jump on the bike," he laughed. "And when you do that, it's full of lights - a bit Hollywood-style, which always creates a good atmosphere."

As last year's winner, will Diggia go into the 2024 Qatar GP in a fortnight' time with more pressure and perhaps a slightly strange feeling as the season kicks off again? "No, it won't be strange," he waved it off. "I always say that pressure is a privilege because it means you can do it. I love that kind of pressure."

At the same time, the GP23 rider from the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team qualified: "But you also have to be realistic, it looks like the factory riders have a bit more going for them at the moment. They really seem to be in top form, especially Pecco. But I believe that we are in a good position to fight for a podium finish. I will certainly try in a fortnight' time."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final standings (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448