Lucy Michel (19): World Cup registration for 2024 is complete

Next year, the Women's Motorcycle World Championship will be held for the first time as part of the SBK championships. IDM rider Lucy Michel from Team TSL is one of the first contenders.

At the end of October, details of the planned Women's World Championship were announced at the finale of the 2023 SBK season in Jerez. With FIM President Jorge Viegas, FIM Women's Commission Director Janika Judeika, WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla and Yamaha Europe boss Eric De Seynes, the necessary celebrities had gathered to give the new series a good push towards the future.

The first champion of the new series will be sought at six events in 2024. The race weekends start with practice and superpole on Friday and one race each on Saturday and Sunday. The registration phase has been running for a few days, with confirmation of participation due by 15 February 2024.

The entry fee for permanent participants is 25,000 euros and includes a package such as the use of a Yamaha YZF R7 MY 2023, a GYTR racing kit, Pirelli tyres, fuel, race service and access to the Paddock Village. Participants can advertise with worldwide television coverage. Prize money from Pirelli and PR opportunities to ensure the visibility of sponsors on a global level are also included.

FIM President Viegas: "There is great demand, there will be women from Japan, the United States, Latin America and of course Europe. I believe it will be a great success."

Lucy Michel, a German participant, is also in the starting blocks. Her team boss Stefan Laux, who has already accompanied Michel in recent years when she entered the IDM Supersport 300, has submitted the entry for the Women's World Championship. "We want to test the R7 at Christmas, when we get one from Yamaha," Laux told SPEEDWEEK.com, describing the further planning. "It remains to be seen whether we will be accepted. And how we get the sponsors together, too."

"We would love to compete," Michel assured us, looking to the future. "I know that it will be a huge challenge for me, all the tracks are new and there is little time to adjust."

2024 Women's Motorcycle World Championship calendar:

14-16 June - Misano / Italy

12-14 July - Donington Park / Great Britain

09-11 August - Portimao / Portugal

23-25 August - Balaton / Hungary

20-22 September - Cremona / Italy

11-13 October - Jerez / Spain