Nasser Al-Attiyah Rally Raid Champion again

Nasser Al-Attiyah successfully defended his WRC title in the final round of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) before the end of the Morocco Rally and extended his lead in the Toyota as the season draws to a close.

Nasser Al-Attiyah became double world champion in Zagora on Sunday, subject to official publication by the FIA. How is that possible before the race is even over? The explanation is mathematical. Having entered Morocco with a 51-point lead over Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the latter had to score a total of 52 points throughout the rally. However, this is no longer possible. Al-Rajhi finished second on Saturday (4 points) and fourth on Sunday (2 points). Even if he were to win in Merzouga (30 points) and the three remaining stages (15 points) and Al-Attiyah were to retire, he would only score a total of 51 points. And in the event of a tie, the Qatari would be ahead due to his greater number of race wins this year (Dakar, Sonora Rally and Desafío Ruta 40). This means that Nasser Al-Attiyah will be crowned FIA Rally Raid World Champion. He thus follows in the footsteps of his co-driver Mathieu Baumel and his manufacturer Toyota Gazoo Racing, who both won their titles before the finale. As the record winner of the Morocco Rally with six victories, the Qatari now has his hands free to chase another win

In the cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing) was fastest in T1 and extended his overall lead. Mitch Guthrie (Red Bull Off Road Junior Team by BFG) won in T3, while his teammate Seth Quintero leads the overall standings. In T4, American Sara Price (South Racing Can-Am) won, while her teammate Joao Ferreira leads the overall standings

In the car category, Nasser Al-Attiyah won the stage 2:11 minutes ahead of Carlos Sainz (Audi Sport), 2:30 ahead of Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) and 3:12 quicker than Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive). Two wins in a row that allowed the Qatari to extend his lead in the overall standings. Al-Rajhi, together with his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk, is now second overall, 5:31 minutes behind. Sainz and Loeb are in third four, 35 seconds and 37 seconds behind the Saudi. In T3, Eryk Goczal (BBR) dominated the stage until the Chegaga Dunes, where he broke a suspension.

This allowed the three Americans of Red Bull Off-Road Jr Team USA by BFG to regain control of the stage. Mitch Guthrie won in 2:41 ahead of Austin Jones and 3:46 ahead of Seth Quintero with German co-driver Dennis Zenz. Quintero, the defending Morocco Rally champion, is the overall leader with a 1:22 lead over Guthrie and 11:26' over Marek Goczal (BBR). AJ Jones is in fourth place with 12:29. In T4, Sara Price won the stage and climbed from fifth to third overall (+ 11:52). Joao Ferreira kept the lead ahead of Juan Cruz Mana (Automode E) with 4:59.

Old and new champion Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing): "Subject to confirmation by the FIA... I am absolutely happy to have defended our title from last year. We started 38th and won the stage. Today we opened and won the stage - it's great - especially because everyone is here. Now I'm free of any worries about the championship and can concentrate on seventh at the 7th Rally Morocco."

Fourth Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme): "I tried to keep a good pace but the others were just as fast. After 200 kilometres, the exhaust broke and the turbo pressure was lost, which led to a loss of power. After that we. I lost time. I'm glad to have finished the stage because it was very hot in the cockpit and the heat generated underneath us by the broken exhaust. And also because we are still in the race."