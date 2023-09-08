Ducati star Álvaro Bautista ill: 40 sprints to the loo

As sixth on the combined timesheet, Álvaro Bautista remained pale on the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours. The Ducati rider is also not in the best of health.

Riding in the World Superbike Championship since 2019, Álvaro Bautista experienced the Magny-Cours meeting in rather autumnal conditions. The heat he is experiencing this weekend amazes the Ducati rider. "It's unbelievable. I don't think there has ever been weather like this here at this time," the Spaniard marvelled. "But we didn't have to change much on the bike, our base is good. The tyres have less grip in the heat and you have to adapt to that. Changes to the set-up don't work if the tyres have no grip. So we leave everything as it is and get used to it."

Bautista recorded a 1'37.174" as the fastest time on the first day of practice, set in FP2. In the combined timesheet, the 38-year-old is only 6th, 0.274 sec behind Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) - as unusual for the World Champion as the weather. "The day wasn't easy, I've been tormenting myself all week with an upset stomach," revealed the Ducati star. "I run to the toilet more often than I eat. It started on Monday night with a bit of fever, then diarrhoea on Tuesday. At the peak I was running to the loo 40 times, unbelievable."

The world champion also knows who to thank for the unpleasant problem. "Before that I was at MotoGP in Barcelona, that's where I must have caught it. Fuck MotoGP," joked the Ducati rider, who will make a guest start at the Sepang GP. "I've been feeling better since today, but I'm still a bit drained and need to get my strength back. I can concentrate on riding though and don't have to, you know."


Combined times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 + 0,073 sec
3. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,081
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,274
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,442
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,662
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,738
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,937
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
14. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
17. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,208
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,771
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,890
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,205
