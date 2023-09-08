Ducati star Álvaro Bautista ill: 40 sprints to the loo

As sixth on the combined timesheet, Álvaro Bautista remained pale on the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours. The Ducati rider is also not in the best of health.

Riding in the World Superbike Championship since 2019, Álvaro Bautista experienced the Magny-Cours meeting in rather autumnal conditions. The heat he is experiencing this weekend amazes the Ducati rider. "It's unbelievable. I don't think there has ever been weather like this here at this time," the Spaniard marvelled. "But we didn't have to change much on the bike, our base is good. The tyres have less grip in the heat and you have to adapt to that. Changes to the set-up don't work if the tyres have no grip. So we leave everything as it is and get used to it."

Bautista recorded a 1'37.174" as the fastest time on the first day of practice, set in FP2. In the combined timesheet, the 38-year-old is only 6th, 0.274 sec behind Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) - as unusual for the World Champion as the weather. "The day wasn't easy, I've been tormenting myself all week with an upset stomach," revealed the Ducati star. "I run to the toilet more often than I eat. It started on Monday night with a bit of fever, then diarrhoea on Tuesday. At the peak I was running to the loo 40 times, unbelievable."

The world champion also knows who to thank for the unpleasant problem. "Before that I was at MotoGP in Barcelona, that's where I must have caught it. Fuck MotoGP," joked the Ducati rider, who will make a guest start at the Sepang GP. "I've been feeling better since today, but I'm still a bit drained and need to get my strength back. I can concentrate on riding though and don't have to, you know."