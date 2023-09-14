Garrett Gerloff: "BMW electronics good, but complex".

At the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours, Garrett Gerloff provided BMW's best results. The US American explains what gave him pole position and two top five results.

Garrett Gerloff did an amazing job in Magny-Cours: On Friday, the Bonovo action rider shone in third place, followed this up on Saturday by winning Superpole and finishing fourth in the first race. Sunday was marred by an incident in the Superpole race with fellow BMW rider Scott Redding of the British ROKiT team, but in the second race the 28-year-old stormed from ninth on the grid to fifth, just 0.4 sec behind factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli.

Gerloff laid the foundation for his success at the end of August during the two-day Aragon test. "We had worked intensively on the electronics in Aragon," the Bonovo rider told SPEEDWEEK.com. "The BMW's electronics are pretty good, but also very complex. But we had worked well through the parameters, which definitely helped me - and my connection to the bike. If you don't have the feeling for the throttle and the rear tyre, it's hard for me to build up confidence. Before, I mostly tried to react to what was happening. Now it's more predictable for me what's going to happen and that helps enormously to feel better."

For the record, the original plan was to equip all World Superbike teams with a standardised electronic engine management system from Magneti Marelli for 2018. But Kawasaki and BMW were strictly against it because they use the World Superbike Championship more than other manufacturers as a development field for production machines. Because of the shift-cam system used on the M1000RR, BMW's electronics are an in-house development.

Gerloff continues: "It's always about hitting the window in which the bike works. Magny-Cours was a completely different circuit to Aragon, where I didn't feel that good on the bike at all during the test. But with the same set-up in France I felt great straight away. So it's also very much related to the circuit."

After a race-free weekend, the 2023 World Superbike Championship will be held at MotorLand Aragon from 22 to 24 September.