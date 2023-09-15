Nico Bulega on Ducati V4R: "Engine never stops".

Team Aruba.it Ducati buys a rider in the Supersport World Championship to build up fast Superbike riders for the future. Nicolo Bulega has mastered the first step with flying colours.

From 2016 to 2018, the Aruba team competed with Michael Rinaldi in the Superstock 1000 European Championship, preparing the Italian for the World Superbike Championship. After 2018, this championship was scrapped and Aruba had to wait until 2022 to be able to make a junior team again: Because since then, the Panigale V2 has been allowed in the Supersport World Championship.

In the first year with the new technical regulations, Ducati had little to oppose the strong four-cylinder teams, Nicolo Bulega finished fourth in the World Championship behind Domi Aegerter, Lorenzo Baldassarri (both Yamaha) and Can Öncü (Kawasaki).

In 2023, Bulega has had an outstanding season: he has won eleven of the 18 races so far and has been on the podium 15 times. A 60-point lead over Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) with six rounds to go is a reassuring cushion.

And the 23-year-old doesn't need to worry about the future either, he was officially presented by Ducati on 5 September as Michael Rinaldi's successor. That he would get the seat had already been certain since mid-July.

"After Imola they told me that I would be riding in the Superbikes next year," Bulega told SPEEDWEEK.com when we met. "That was important news for me and let me relax a bit. This way I can finish the year well. Whether I finish first or second in the championship has nothing to do with this decision."

Bulega gets the current dominant rider in World Champion and World Championship leader Alvaro Bautista as a teammate, the Aruba team is one of the best in the paddock and the Panigale V4R has outstanding speed. "I know it's not going to be easy," said the Italian. "There is nothing about this bike that I don't like. But that's also because so far I haven't pushed it to the limit like I did with the V2. So I can't know yet. What I do know is that this bike has more power than my current one, the chassis, suspension, brakes and electronics are better, I enjoyed my testing. The engine is incredible, compared to my V2 this engine never revs out. The first laps on this bike were strange."