Why you can't miss the SBK World Championship in Portimão

The penultimate race weekend of the 2023 World Superbike Championship will take place at the spectacular circuit in Portimão. Decisions can be made in all categories, but the clocks tick differently in Portugal.

The uphill and downhill track in Portimão is one of the most demanding tracks on the World Superbike Championship calendar. The 'Autódromo Internacional do Algarve' immediately follows the meeting in Aragon and was actually planned as the European final. Due to the cancellation of Argentina, the last race weekend will therefore take place in Jerez and thus also in Europe.

For the Supersport World Championship 300, Portimão is the last race of the season. In the junior series, it all boils down to the title win by Dutchman Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki), who had already won the 300 series in 2020.

The Supersport World Championship could also be decided if World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) scores at least 15 points more than his last opponent Stefano Manzi (Yamaha). For the riders competing in the 'WorldSSP Challenge' - for example Austrian Max Kofler - the event in Portugal is the last of the season.

Also 15 points separate Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) from winning this year's Superbike World Championship early. The Spaniard comes to Portimão with a 47-point lead, a total of 62 points will be awarded in the three races. Only Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) can still postpone the decision until the finale in Jerez.

So there are good reasons to watch the eleventh meeting of the season next weekend. But beware: in Portimão there is a time shift to consider; everything takes place one hour later.

Schedule of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Portimao