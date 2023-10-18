Minimum weight: No extra 30 kg for Alvaro Bautista

As part of the extensive rule overhaul for the World Superbike Championship from 2024, a minimum weight for rider plus bike will also be introduced. SPEEDWEEK.com explains how this will work.

On 11 October, the motorbike world federation FIM and SBK promoter Dorna published the main features of the technical regulations that will apply from 2024. Part of this is that from the coming season in the World Superbike Championship there will be a minimum weight for the rider in full gear together with his motorbike.

"'Combined weight' is actually the wrong term," explained SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla. "Because that would mean that all riders plus their motorbike have to weigh the same. But that is not the case. The minimum weight for the bikes this year is 168 kilograms. But among the riders, there is a 30-kilogram difference between the heaviest and the lightest. It was never our intention that the lightest must weigh 30 kilograms in order to live up to the designation 'combined weight'. If you look around motorsport, there is usually no more than 10 kilograms of extra weight. Motorbikes are designed with a certain weight in mind, so even 10 kilograms of payload is huge."

In an anonymous vote, the manufacturers instead agreed on a different formula, which the FIM and Dorna agreed to.



For a rider in full gear, 80 kg was defined as the average weight. Anyone weighing less than that has to carry 50 per cent of the difference as extra weight. If a rider weighs 66 kilograms, for example, the difference would be 14 kilograms, so an extra weight of 7 kg would be due.

"The lightest riders will have to add 5 or 6 kg," Lavilla said. "We do that because in the World Superbike Championship we need instruments to bring certain things to the same level."



In what form and where teams add necessary extra weights to the bike is up to them, as long as it is done in a safe manner.

The introduction of the weight rule will at least partially abolish the much-maligned balancing via maximum revs, which resulted in the Ducati V4R's production engine revving 900/min higher than the unit is currently allowed to in the World Superbike Championship.

In future, the permitted engine speed will be defined at the beginning of the season, and Ducati will probably be allowed to return to the original 16,350 rpm - currently it is only 15,600 rpm. In the further course of the season, the revs will not be changed unless a manufacturer is granted changes to the engine (concession parts) or chassis (super concession parts).