Yamaha test in Jerez: Jonathan Rea has a lot to do

As the successor to Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea is Yamaha's new saviour in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The six-time world champion is expected to seamlessly follow on from the Turkish rider's successes, rather than perform better and prevent Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) from winning another title next season.

Yamaha is doing a lot to achieve this. After the first test on 31st October/1st November, new parts were produced so that the Northern Irishman can build up an optimum feeling for the R1. To this end, the 36-year-old was intensively involved in the test programme on three motorbikes during the second test - Monday was the first of two test days. His team-mate Andrea Locatelli was also involved.

"We divided the work between the riders and had a very solid day. Jonny did 88 laps on three bikes and 82 laps for 'Loka' on two different bikes. That's about 750km on both bikes, so a lot of data for the guys to look at. In terms of the number of laps, the consistency and the lack of problems or crashes, it really was a very productive day," reported Team Principal Paul Denning. "You can't go through all the components and hardware on the test list if you're constantly changing the set-up of the bike to improve performance. That's why both riders did two or three short stints to get a reasonably comfortable set-up, then the test programme started. Given this, the consistency and level of performance was really encouraging."

The Englishman describes the technical objective of the test: "We are looking for better acceleration, because when you accelerate better, you also achieve a higher top speed. We have tested various parts on the engine and chassis to achieve this. The changes are very nuanced and carefully thought out. When I say 'swingarm' or 'fork clamp', these are components that, as a team manager, no longer make you say 'wow, that's brand new'. The R1 is not a new bike, so the changes we are making are based on everything the engineers and the team already know."

Rea is basically picking up at Yamaha where he left off at Kawasaki: Getting the maximum out of the existing package. "We are trying to tease out the last bit of performance. The level of the bike is already very competitive and excellent. But to win the world championship, there is still a big gap between Álvaro Bautista and the rest of the field. We still have a lot of work to do and that's why we rode 750 kilometres on the first day of testing. Many kilometres are great, especially for Jonathan. Because there is nothing better than the experience of mastering the bike after so many laps."