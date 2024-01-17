Scott Redding: "Toprak is no better than me"

Although Jonathan Rea (36) and Alvaro Bautista (39) have celebrated more successes since 2019 than the up-and-coming and much younger Toprak Razgatlioglu (27), the Turkish rider has an exceptional position. This is not only due to his spectacular riding style, he also won on a private Kawasaki and was the only rider to win on a Yamaha in the past four years. His riding ability is undisputed and he regularly amazes us.

Is Toprak the missing piece of the puzzle that BMW needs for victories and the title in the Superbike World Championship?



His three brand colleagues Scott Redding, Michael van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff are relatively unemotional on this subject. They know exactly what the 2021 World Champion can do on the track and what they can do themselves.



"I haven't ridden with him yet, he was testing on other days," Redding told SPEEDWEEK.com at the BMW presentation in Berlin. "I haven't seen any data from him yet either, he first has to find out where he stands. We've spoken, he sees potential for improvement like I do - things I've been saying for years. It's good that he wants to follow the same development path as me. In the last six months, BMW has taken some steps with the staff that will make a big difference this year. I think everything will be fine. They are listening more now and Toprak is the one to make it happen. They are betting everything on him."



"For me it's clear: if he can do it, then I can do it too," emphasised the Englishman. "I don't think he's a better driver than me. He's an extremely good driver, don't get me wrong. He is very talented. There was always a question mark behind some things for me. It will be interesting to see how he approaches it. I was the golden child when I joined BMW. But I never had the package to realise that. Now the overall package is better. I've taken a step to the side and am flying under the radar - that suits me well."



What many people forget: When Scott Redding entered the Superbike World Championship in 2020, he immediately finished runner-up with Ducati. The following year, the now 31-year-old finished third in the World Championship, winning twelve races for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale and finishing on the podium 37 times. In 72 races for BMW to date, he has achieved one second and two third places.