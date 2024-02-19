Shortly before the GAU: SBK test hangs by a thread

The latest status is that the container with the Pirelli tyres is due to arrive at the Phillip Island paddock on Tuesday morning at 6am. This will determine whether there will be a Superbike World Championship test.

Since last Thursday, the superbike teams have been worrying about whether their tyres will arrive in time for Tuesday's test. The container ship, which left Italy at the beginning of November, was not given permission to pass through the Suez Canal due to attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and instead chose the safer but much further route around Africa to Australia.

If ships arrive late at the harbour, they have to wait. Although even the largest container ships can now be unloaded within a day, the waiting time can be a few days or even weeks if more ships arrive than can be unloaded, or if there is not enough storage space available at the freight terminals.

As announced by Dorna on Sunday, the ship with the three Pirelli containers and a total of 3000 tyres was assigned its berth in Melbourne on Monday; even the State of Victoria, a partner of the SBK event on Phillip Island, has lobbied for faster processing.

But the plan to have the material in the paddock on Monday afternoon failed. Presumably the unloading of the ship and the subsequent customs clearance will take longer than expected.

The latest status is that at least one of the three containers will be in the paddock by 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The Superbike teams delivered their rims to the Pirelli fitters on Monday. When they arrive in the paddock at 6am on Tuesday and the tyres are there, they will hit the ground running so that the test can begin as planned at 9.10am.

If the tyres do arrive on Tuesday, but not at 6 a.m. as predicted, but later, it is unclear what will happen next. Whether the test day will then be shortened, whether it will be possible to switch to Wednesday, or whether this will seal the cancellation. Those responsible at Dorna have not yet made any comment on this matter.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is good, with pleasantly warm temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius. The plan is to ride from 9.10am to 1.10pm and from 1.40pm to 5.40pm. Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET.