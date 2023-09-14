Mario Trupkovic: "Now it's time for others to take over".

Ever since the "Night of the Fights" took place at MSC Cloppenburg, Mario Trupkovic has ensured an adequate field of riders. Now the 57-year-old former class rider wants to retire from the front row in the organising team.

For the tenth time, Mario Trupkovic was responsible at MSC Cloppenburg for selecting and signing the riders for the very successful and internationally acclaimed speedway event "Night of the Fights". After the race on 8 September, the Frankfurt native with his adopted home town of Cloppenburg ended his work in this respect for the enterprising club from the city of Soest. He had already informed his board about this at the beginning of the year.

"It was a good time, but now it's time for others to take over," said Trupkovic, who works as a master car technician, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. And further: "I'm now turning 58 and have endured the pressure long enough." Above all, however, the last "NotF" showed Mario Trupkovic that his efforts to create a strong, balanced field of riders were once again not in vain.

On the contrary, the races on the perfectly prepared 240m track in the packed MSC arena were mostly super exciting and the audience was enthusiastic about what was happening. Very helpful for Mario Trupkovic in the run-up was a fine network he had built up over the years. Especially Jacqueline Seidlitz from Bochum, Sebastian Mischok from Teterow and Mariusz Dowlaszewicz from Dortmund were very helpful in terms of the field of riders.

Mario Trupkovic was once a successful track athlete himself, especially on the long track. He came to the sport through his father Josef Trupkovic, who was a team driver on grass and sand tracks in the 1960s and 70s. After entering the speedway scene at the age of 16 in Diedenbergen, he became German national league champion with Olching in 1985 and then also rode for Diedenbergen and Brokstedt.

Then Trupkovic, who in the meantime had moved to Cloppenburg in northern Germany for love, made a name for himself more on the long track. Coached by tuner Wilhelm Duden ("Bretter-Willi"), he set a new world record for the "flying" lap of 138.40 km/h in the Rasteder Schlosspark on 9 August 1992, his most successful year as an active athlete. This record was only beaten one year later by Egon Müller in Cloppenburg, before the Briton Kelvin Tatum set the record in 1994 in Rastede at 143.08 km/h and ten years later at the same place at a previously unsurpassed 143.255 km/h.

A heavy crash on 6 September 1992 at the DM in Scheeßel meant the end of Mario Trupkovic's active career. "I had both legs broken and more," he remembers, "I tried again unsuccessfully a year later and finally called it a day at the farewell race in Cloppenburg in 1994. Overall, I can say about my career, I was good, but never won a title."

After the 1000m grass track at MSC Cloppenburg was finally transferred to the BV Cloppenburg footballers in 2005, there was a five-year vacuum at MSC Cloppenburg before a new location was found for a speedway track in the Emstekerfeld district and a new start in successful club life.

In the meantime, Mario Trupkovic had acquired licences as a race and sports director and was active in a wide variety of races in northern Germany. He acquired the FIM licence with the support of Ludger Spils, the long-time chairman of AC Vechta. At their long-track GPs he was then also active several times as FIM race director.

For the time being, Mario Trupkovic is relaxed about the future. He will remain loyal to MSC Cloppenburg and will also stand by his successor if he so wishes. Who that will be is still open. "Thore Weiner or René Deddens could certainly do that," Trupkovic is sure.