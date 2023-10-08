Meißen: Ronny Weis wins his last race

Ronny Weis gave his farewell to speedway on his home track in the race for the silver shoe. The Saxon ultimately won the race because Ukrainian Vitalii Lysak used the wrong tyre.

The 51st Silver Steel Shoe went to Ronny Weis on Saturday, who drove his last race in Meißen. In four starts, the man from Saxony drove to two race wins and two second places, which made a total of ten points. In the end, the 45-year-old from Meißen was the only driver to score double-digit points in the 14-rider starting field.

The second place was decided by a jump-off with three riders with equal points, which was won by Patrick Baek from Denmark ahead of Vitalii Lysak and Richard Geyer.

Lysak was also victorious in his third run after winning two runs, but was then disqualified. The Ukrainian had used an unmarked tyre in this heat and was thus disqualified retrospectively, which cost him the victory.

The practice of limiting the number of tyres used by marking individual sides or tyres is not uncommon in Germany. In the Speedway Team Cup, for example, the number of tyres available is also limited to twelve per team according to the regulations.

Results "Silver Steel Shoe" Meissen:

1st Ronny Weis (D), 10 points

2nd Patrick Baek (DK), 9

3rd Vitalii Lysak (UKR), 9

4th Richard Geyer (D), 9

5th Jakub Skra (PL), 8

6th Patrick Hyek (D), 8

7th Henry van der Steen (NL), 8

8th Bruno Thomas (D), 7

9th Mirko Wolter (D), 5

10th Leon Arnheim (D), 4

11th Marvyn Katt (D), 2

12th Alexander Schaaf (D), 2

13th Manuel Rau (D), 1

14th Oliver Petersdorf (D), 1



Jump-off for 2nd place: 1st Patrick Baek, 2nd Vitalii Lysak, 3rd Richard Geyer