Vojens GP in Livestream: One or two world champions?

At least one, possibly even two Polish Speedway World Champions will be crowned this weekend in Vojens. German fans can look forward to a German rider in both SGP2 and SGP.

With the SGP2 and SGP, the last double event of the 2023 season will take place this weekend at the tradition-steeped track in Vojens, not far from the German-Danish border. In the SGP2 on Friday, Norick Blödorn will be a regular rider. The German U21 champion is currently in seventh place overall after an eleventh place at the opening event in the Czech capital Prague and sixth place in Landsberg (Gorzow) in Poland. A World Championship medal is probably out of reach for Blödorn, but a place among the top eight is within the realms of possibility. The new SGP2 champion, the 2023 U21 World Champion, will be crowned in Vojens in any case. Mateusz Cierniak has 40 points after two victories and holds a ten-point lead over his pursuers Keynan Rew (Australia) and Bartlomiej Kowalski, who both have 30 points.

While the new world champion will definitely be crowned in SGP2 in Vojens, Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik could also clinch his fourth world title early in the SGP on Saturday. Zmarzlik holds a 24-point lead after eight World Championship races. Since a maximum of 20 World Championship points are awarded per event, Zmarzlik only has to defend his points lead in Vojens, or he can even lose three points to Fredrik Lindgren to secure the World Championship title early.

The fight for the medals is more exciting and open, in which Lindgren is currently in second place with 114 points, ahead of Slovakia's Martin Vaculik (105). Australian Jack Holder, who finished on the podium in Cardiff after missing the Grand Prix in Latvia and is currently on 97 points, also still has a chance. Also called up to the Grand Prix in Vojens is Kai Huckenbeck, who will be the third to move up after Anders Thomsen, Tai Woffinden and Maciej Janowski are all out injured.

The races from Vojens will be broadcast live as usual on streaming provider Discovery Plus. On Friday, the broadcast of the SGP2 race will start at 18:55. On Saturday, the SGP qualifying will be shown first from 12:55 hrs, the broadcast of the race on Saturday evening will start from 18:30 hrs with preliminary reports.

SGP standings after 8 of 10 races:

1st Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL), 138 points

2nd Fredrik Lindgren (S), 114

3rd Martin Vaculik (SK), 105

4th Jack Holder (AUS), 97

5th Jason Doyle (AUS), 87

6th Daniel Bewley (GB), 86

7th Robert Lambert (GB), 83

8th Leon Madsen (DK), 75

9th Max Fricke (AUS), 65

10th Tai Woffinden (GB), 64

11th Patryk Dudek (PL), 58

12 Maciej Janowski (PL), 43

13th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 42

14 Anders Thomsen (DK), 36

15 - Kim Nilsson (S), 36

16 Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 21

17 Jacob Thorssell (S), 6

18th Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 4

19th Szymon Wozniak (PL), 1

20th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 1

21st Matej Zagar (SLO), 1

22 Vaclav Milik (CZ), 1

23 Francis Gusts (LV), 1

Standings SGP2 after 2 of 3 races:

1. Mateusz Cierniak (PL), 40 points

2nd Keynan Rew (AUS), 30

3rd Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 30

4th Emil Breum (DK), 26

5th Damian Ratajczak (PL), 25

6th Mathias Pollestad (N), 22

7th Norick Blödorn (D), 17

8th Philipp Hellström-Bängs (S), 17

9th Casper Henriksson (S), 15

10th Gustav Grahn (S), 12

11th Esben Hjerrild (DK), 12

12th Nicolai Heiselberg (DK), 10

13th Anders Rowe (GB), 9

14th Oskar Paluch (PL), 7

15 Francis Gusts (LV), 6

16 Anze Grmek (SLO), 5

17 Petr Chlupac (CZ), 5

18. Daniel Klima (CZ), 4