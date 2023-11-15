How you can follow the FIA GT World Cup in Macau

This weekend, the FIA GT World Cup will take place for the first time since 2019. Some of the world's best GT3 drivers will be battling for the FIA title in the street canyons of Macau.

The FIA GT World Cup is back. For the first time since 2019, some of the world's best GT3 drivers will battle it out in Macau to win the FIA title. The last three editions all had to be cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the strict travel regulations in Asia prevented the GT spectacle from being held in the street canyons of Macau.

A total of 20 cars will start the race weekend. In addition to the German brands Audi, BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche, Ferrari will also be represented in the field. We have taken a closer look at the participants here.

Due to the 70th staging of the Macau GP, the traditional event on the legendary street circuit will take place over two weekends. While national racing series were held on the Guia Circuit on the first weekend, the big international races, such as the FIA GT World Cup, the FIA Formula 3 Word Cup and the TCR World Tour, will take place on the track on the second weekend.

On the first weekend, the Greater Bay Area GT Cup race for GT3 cars took place, giving a foretaste of the upcoming FIA GT World Cup. Former DTM and WTCC driver Darryl O'Young won this race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

FIA GT World Cup 2023 schedule:

16.11.2023:

05:15 - 05:45 - Practice 1

09:10 - 09:40 - Practice 2

17.11.2023:

07:05 - 07:35 - Qualifying

18.11.2023:

07:05 - 08:05 - Qualifying race (12 laps)

19.11.2023:

05:05 - 06:15 - Main race (16 laps)

Please note that the schedule at the Guia Circuit in Macau may be delayed due to recovery and repair work taking longer.

You can follow the action of the FIA GT World Cup live on the official FIA YouTube channel from qualifying on Friday. Motorsport TV will also broadcast the entire race weekend. The broadcast starts on Thursday and includes the complete track programme of the Macau GP!