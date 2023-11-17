Raffaele Marciello on pole position with lap record

Raffaele Marciello flies around the Guia Circuit in Macau. In the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3, he drove to pole position for the qualifying race with a lap record. Record winner Mortara in second place.

Raffaele Marciello takes pole position in Macau on his farewell to Mercedes-AMG! In the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3, he lapped the Guia Circuit in 2:14.542 minutes - never before has a GT3 car lapped the demanding street circuit faster!

Second place went to Edoardo Mortarta in the Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3. The record winner in Macau - Mortara has won ten races here - was 0.216 seconds down on Marciello.

Maro Engel completed the top three positions in a Mercedes from Craft-Bamboo Racing.

The session began with a few slips into the run-off zone of the Lisboa corner, but without any impact. Augusto Farfus and DTM champion Thomas Preining, among others, misjudged the braking zone for Lisboa and slid into the run-off area.

Eleven minutes into the session, Kevin Estre hit the tyre stack in the Lisboa corner - the session had to be red-flagged in order to recover the HubAuto Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R. It was the first serious impact during this year's FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

Five minutes before the end of the session, Ye Hongli damaged the front end of his R&B Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R in an impact in the Moorish Hill area, but was able to bring the car back to the pit lane.

Results (Top 10):

1st Raffaele Marciello - Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Edoardo Mortara - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

3. Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Laurens Vanthoor - TORO Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5. Sheldon van der Linde - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

6th Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Daniel Serra - Harmony Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8. Augusto Farfus - ROWE Racing - BMW M4 GT3

9th Earl Bamber - D2 Racing Team - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Christopher Haase - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

The 12-lap qualifying race will start at 7:05 a.m. German time on Saturday - find out how to follow the race here.