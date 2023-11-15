TT winner Dean Harrison switches to the Honda works team

According to British media reports, Dean Harrison has been added to the Honda works team for the North West 200 and the Tourist Trophy. His team-mates are John McGuinness and Nathan Harrison.

Following the early announcement at the end of July that the DAO Racing team and Dean Harrison were to part ways after eight years together, speculation was already rife in the UK as to whether the three-time Tourist Trophy winner could be a possible candidate for Honda Racing UK. "Now is a good time for a change," said the Briton at the time.

According to the British media, the 34-year-old family man has now been confirmed as part of the Honda works team, which will consist of three riders in 2024. The Briton will contest the North West 200 in Northern Ireland and the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man alongside 23-time TT winner John McGuinness and his namesake Nathan Harrison.

"I've always been a fan of Honda, so when this opportunity came up I said yes straight away. Now I can't wait to start a new chapter in my career with Honda Racing UK," Harrison is quoted in the Belfast Newsletter. "If I'm honest, I haven't really realised that I'm a Honda works rider."

"I'm looking forward to being part of a multi-rider team after riding in a one-man team for so long. The chance to see each other's data and work on ideas together will be of great value to me. I think the Honda package with the new bike could be the missing link I need."