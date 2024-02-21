No start for FHO BMW Racing at the North West 200

After last year's scandal, when the FHO BMW Racing Team's Superstock motorbikes were declared illegal just before the start of the race, the team will not even be taking part in this year's NW200.

As a reminder, last year Peter Hickman and Joshua Brookes were prevented from taking part in the Superstock race at the North West 200 at the last moment because the carbon rims on their BMW bikes did not comply with the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland regulations. As a result, the FHO BMW Racing team withdrew from the event and their riders did not take part in the Superbike races either.

In the run-up to this year's edition of the triangular race between the Northern Irish towns of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush, there was speculation about FHO BMW Racing's participation. In an official statement, team owner Faye Ho clarified the situation: "After careful consideration and discussions between Pete, Josh, the team and myself, it has been decided not to take part in the North West 200 this year."

"Obviously the decision not to take part in this year's event was not an easy one to make; we are a road racing team and it is an important event in the lead up to the TT. Due to the tight schedule between the NW200, the BSB and the TT, the logistics would have been a tight squeeze. Even last year we didn't feel one hundred per cent ready as a team when we went to the Tourist Trophy. None of us want to go to the TT like that again, after all we have to defend our victories in the Senior TT and the Superstock races."

Despite the cancellation of FHO BMW Racing, lap record holder Peter 'Hicky' Hickman, who is still looking for his first Superbike class win at the North West 200, will be at the biggest outdoor event in Ireland after getting clearance from Faye Ho to race his own PHR Performance machines. "The whole FHO Racing team wishes him all the best!"