Like 2022: Rovanperä champion again on his birthday?

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Chile has returned to the World Championship (WRC) and will be the venue for the eleventh of 13 WRC rounds from 28 September to 1 October and could be a special event for Kalle Rovanperä.

Last year, Kalle Rovanperä celebrated his first title at the third-last round of the World Rally Championship in New Zealand just on his 22nd birthday; this year, he can also celebrate his possible early title defence on his birthday (1 October) at the third-last round in Chile.



While Evans still has hope of winning the title, albeit 33 points behind Greece, the task for Neuville, who now has 66 points from Greece, could be a little more complicated. There is a third driver to mention, Tänak, but he is well behind with 81 points.



There are now three events left to conclude the 2023 WRC season: Chile, the last of seven consecutive gravel rallies, followed by two asphalt rounds in Central Europe (Germany, Austria, Czech Republic) and Japan. The advantage is on the side of Rovanperä, who holds all the cards to become World Rally Champion for the second time in a row.



The Finn could also clinch his possible early title defence in a fortnight' time on Chilean soil on Sunday, 1 October, and thus on his 23rd birthday. The calculation is simple to become world champion in Chile, even if the task will not be that easy. To be sure, Rovanperä must return from Chile with a 60-point lead in the championship, which means specifically:



He must score 27 points more than his team-mate Elfyn Evans at the Rally Chile and he must not lose more than 6 points to Neuville and 21 to Tänak.

