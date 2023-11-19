Japan: Elfyn Evans leads Toyota to one-two-three triumph

Elfyn Evans is runner-up for the third time in a row after his third win of the season at the finale of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Japan, leading Toyota to a one-two-three triumph with Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä.

Toyota has erased the shame of last year, when Hyundai's double victory with Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak at its home round saw no official Toyota driver on the podium. In 2022, local driver Takamoto Katsuta was the best Toyota driver in P3 ahead of Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans in the Toyota-supported Yaris Rally1. This year, however, Toyota celebrated a triple triumph in Toyota City with Evans, Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä at the important home round.

The 34-year-old Welshman Evans crowned himself vice-champion for the third time in a row with his third win of the season and his eighth WRC triumph overall. After 22 tarmac stages, some of which were very wet, Evans crossed the finish line with a clear lead of 1:17.7 minutes over eight-time title winner Sébastien Ogier in his seventh start of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and 1:46.5 minutes over Kalle Rovanperä, the youngest double champion of all time.

Winner Evans said: "It wasn't easy with the conditions we had this week, even though we already had a big gap after Friday night. A big thank you to the team, the car was excellent and a 1-2-3 for Toyota is a fantastic result."

Ogier was delighted with his one good finish to his part-time programme: "I have really enjoyed this season and am glad to have had this opportunity. The plan was to only do seven rallies, but I've made the team feel a bit special to be here."

Old and new World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä said: "This should be a very good result at our home rally. I am also very proud of Takamoto Katsuta. He drove so well after Friday morning, I was so happy to see his time and he pushed hard."

Toyota and the number 3: The three official drivers Rovanperä, Evans and Ogier each won three rallies out of 13 rounds, Hyundai and Ford two each. Evans celebrated his third runner-up spot in the world championship in Japan. Toyota won the manufacturers' championship for the third time in a row and, with Ogier and Rovanperä, also the drivers' and co-drivers' titles for the third time in a row.

As things stand, unofficially, Toyota will continue with the same four-man line-up in 2024 with Rovanperä and Evans, as well as Ogier, who will again share the third official Yaris with Takamoto Katsuta, as he did this year. Katsuta will then drive the fourth Yaris without being entered in the manufacturers' classification when Ogier starts. Katsuta, still the best Toyota driver in P3 in 2022, finished his home event in fifth place this time (+3:10.3) after the early accident on the second stage. However, he won ten of the 22 stages ahead of Thierry Neuville, who retired on Friday and set five fastest times in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 ahead of Evans with four fastest times.

This time, the competition in Toyota country was left behind. The best non-Toyota driver was Esapekka Lappi in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 in fourth place (+2:50.3). Last year's winner Thierry Neuville had to retire on the sixth stage, where he crashed the Hyundai into a tree, burying his chance of a possible sixth runner-up spot in the Japanese forest. He finished 13th (+28:04.7), winning the Power Stage and five bonus points. Team-mate Dani Sordo also had no luck in 2023. After the fire last year, he parked his Hyundai in the forest on the second decision. Following the management reorganisation with Cyril Abiteboul as the new Team Principal and F-X Demaison as the new Technical Director, Hyundai is relying on Thierry Neuville and the returning Ott Tänak as well as part-time worker Esapekka Lappi. It is not yet known who will share the third i20 with Lappi.

Problem case M-Sport

M-Sport Ford once again won more sympathy than success in 2023. The two victories in Sweden and Chile by the expensively bought-in Ott Tänak are more or less the highlights of 2023. For Tänak, his last tour of duty in the Ford Puma Rally1 with more than a few technical problems was more a reflection of the season, which the Estonian had imagined differently at the beginning of the year when he switched from Hyundai to M-Sport. M-Sport will probably field Pierre-Louis Loubet in 2024. Adrien Fourmaux proved to be a broken driver again at his first start of the season in the Puma Rally1 with his early retirement, which has certainly diminished his chances at M-Sport. For 2024, he will have to compete with Grégoire Munster, who has already made two starts in the private Puma Rally1.

Andreas Mikkelsen, who won the WRC2 title for the second time in Passau in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, secured victory in WRC2 in P7, a clear 1:15.9 minutes ahead of his brand colleague Nikolai Gryazin and a very clear 10:36.2 minutes ahead of Kajetan Kajetanowicz. Škoda driver Guy Greensmith was the WRC2 runner-up in his absence.

The 2024 World Rally Championship will once again comprise 13 rounds. It will once again traditionally start in Monte Carlo and end in Japan. New to the calendar (and for the fourth time) are the Rally Poland (27 - 30 June) and the Rally Latvia (19 - 21 July), which replaces its neighbour Estonia. The Central Europe Rally (31 October - 3 November) will be included for the twelfth time.

Final standings after 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 3:32:08,8 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:17,7 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 1:46,5 4 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 2:50,3 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 3:10,3 6 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 3:28,3 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda + 7:33,7 8 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Škoda + 8:49,6 9 Kajetanowicz/Szczepaniak (PL), Škoda + 19:25,9 10 Arai/Tachikui (J),Peugeot + 22:22,7

Drivers' World Championship final standings after 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 250 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 216 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 189 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 174 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 133 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 113 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 101 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33

Manufacturers' World Championship final standings after 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 548 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 432 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 287



WRC finale on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also provide live streams of the Rally Japan, the 13th round and finale of the World Rally Championship. At 14:00 CET on Friday (17 November), Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November), the highlights of each day will also be shown on Red Bull TV.

The World Cup final on Sport1

The German sports channel Sport1 will broadcast a one-hour summary of the final of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Japan at 23:00 on Sunday, 19 November 2023.