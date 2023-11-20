Japan: Škoda dominates in Mikkelsen's WRC2 victory,

Skoda Škoda driver Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen, who have been crowned WRC2 champions, celebrate their fourth WRC2 victory of the season in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 in sometimes extremely difficult weather conditions.

With third place in WRC2 at the tarmac rally around Nagoya, Kajetan Kajetanowicz in a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 is crowned the first title winner of the WRC2 Challenger class1. Škoda crews take the top five places in the WRC2 category at the FIA World Rally Championship season finale.



The Norwegian pairing of Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen1 (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2), who had already been crowned WRC2 champions, ended their season in style with a WRC2 victory at the Rally Japan. Poland's Kajetan Kajetanowicz, also driving a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, finished second in the WRC2 Challenger classification to win the title in this class. In another Škoda Fabia, former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen put in a strong performance in his guest start in WRC2.



Downpours, intermittent sunshine and even some snow: the Rally Japan had it all. The 13th and final round of this year's FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) demanded a lot from the drivers with these extreme weather conditions. In the WRC2 category, Andreas Mikkelsen and his co-driver Torstein Eriksen mastered the challenges best. The Norwegian crew in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 won the WRC2 classification by more than a minute and set the fastest WRC2 time on 14 of the 21 special stages. On the totally rainy first leg, the duo, competing for Toksport WRT, were even in fourth place overall at one point. "It was a really challenging rally weekend. I think our experience was the key to success," summarised Andreas Mikkelsen. He and Eriksen had already wrapped up the WRC2 drivers' and co-drivers' title three weeks ago at the penultimate WRC round, the Rally Central Europe.



As Mikkelsen/Eriksen drove unimpressed towards the WRC2 victory, the battle for overall victory in the WRC2 Challenger classification came into focus. Both Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Nikolay Gryazin still had the chance to catch championship leader Sami Pajari in Japan. The young Finn had already scored points in seven World Championship rounds - as this is the maximum allowed by the regulations, he did not compete in Japan.



Gryazin and co-driver Konstantin Aleksandrov won the WRC2 Challenger classification in their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 entered by Toksport WRT and finished second overall in the WRC2 category. Directly behind them were Kajetan Kajetanowicz and his regular co-driver Maciej Szczepaniak in their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 entered by the ORLEN Rally Team. This position was enough for the Polish duo to be crowned title winners of the WRC2 Challenger class, which was organised for the first time. Since the beginning of 2023, drivers who are registered for the WRC2 World Championship but have not yet won a WRC title with a Rally2 car have been competing for points in this sub-category. "Now we can call ourselves champions - a great feeling۞," said the three-time FIA European Rally Champion and four-time Polish title winner Kajetanowicz jubilantly.



Thanks to their WRC2 podium finishes in Japan, Gryazin and Kajetanowicz have climbed to fourth and fifth in the category's final standings. As a result, Škoda drivers occupy four of the top five positions in the overall standings of the world's second-highest rally league. The WRC Masters Cup title goes to Spaniard Alexander Villanueva (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2), Škoda Motorsport customer team Toksport WRT 3 is crowned 2023 WRC2 Team World Champion1.



With fourth and fifth places in the WRC2 standings, Japanese local heroes Osamu Fukunaga/Misako Saida (Three Five Motorsport) and Poles Daniel Chwist/Kamil Heller (Eurosol Racing Team Hungary) secured a five-way success for Škoda at the season finale.



As in the previous year, former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen used the Rally Japan for a guest start in WRC2. The Finn and his local co-driver Sae Kitagawa had recently won the Japanese Rally Championship for the second time for the Škoda Motorsport customer team Aicello. Until their retirement on the second leg, they were in third place in the WRC2 standings at times.



The WRC2 teams now embark on a short winter break. The 2024 FIA World Rally Championship season begins on 25 January with the Rally Monte Carlo.



Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) set the fastest WRC2 time on the 22.9-kilometre special stage 'Ena City', distancing their closest rival in WRC2 by 22.8 seconds. In other words, they took almost exactly one second per kilometre from their fastest rival.

