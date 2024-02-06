World Rally Championship 2025 in new countries?

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Loeb More and more countries are ready for inclusion in the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2025. Several events are about to be confirmed. 2025 will see a shake-up in the WRC calendar.

Ireland and the Middle East have been given the green light by the WRC promoter for their potential 2025 WRC rounds. While the calendar for next year's World Rally Championship is still awaiting confirmation from the FIA World Council, Simon Larkin, event director of the WRC promoter, has told DirtFish that he is confident about both new events.



Larkin, who is travelling to Ireland next week to meet with event officials, said: "We have been working hand in hand with Aiden Harper, President of Motorsport Ireland, and his team. We are delighted with the enthusiasm and work they have put in and we believe that the work they have done will lead to a favourable response from the Government in terms of funding. We are very confident about the year ahead."



In January, Motorsport Ireland made the decision to utilise a rotating host system for the return of the WRC to the country, which will initially have a three-year contract, but has not yet been able to choose between the shortlisted venues of Waterford, Kerry and Limerick.



Larkin believes the decision will allow Ireland to add even more character to the WRC, explaining: "I think it will be a great opportunity for three different regions to experience the rally and for us to experience three very different staging conditions over the three years of this event."



Ireland's €15 million bid is still under consideration by the government.



It is also hoped that agreement on the return of the WRC to the Middle East can be reached in the coming months. If confirmed, the rally, which will be held in Saudi Arabia, would return to a region that has not been on the WRC calendar since Jordan dropped out in 2011. Larkin is confident that a round in the Middle East could be one of the most distinctive events of the season.



He said: "Wherever we go in the Middle East, there will be three different road conditions over the three days of the rally. The mountain roads I've seen will be some of the most picturesque rally roads anywhere. And then we can do a day in the volcanoes through all the black rocks. And there will be a desert day."



In addition to Ireland and Saudi Arabia, the WRC could add even more South American flavour as early as 2025. The Paraguayan publication Última Hora reported last week that the country is close to a three-year deal to host a WRC round next season. A WRC spokesman did not confirm the talks with Paraguay, but reiterated that the aim is to organise several South American rounds in the future.



"The 2025 FIA World Rally Championship calendar and the post-2025 calendars are still in progress," it said. "It has been said in the past that two South American rounds would be optimal and we are in discussions with a number of countries to achieve this goal."

