Estoril, Grid Lauf 2: Andrea Iannone rückt weit vor
Für Andrea Iannone geht es fünf Startplätze nach vorne
Im ersten SBK-Lauf am Samstag und im Sprintrennen am Sonntag starten die Piloten gemäß Ergebnis der Superpole.
Für das zweite Hauptrennen am Sonntag, Start auf dem Circuito do Estoril ist um 15 Uhr MEZ, gibt es eine geänderte Startaufstellung. Die ersten neun des Sprintrennens bilden die ersten drei Startreihen. Die übrigen Fahrer, die den zweiten Lauf ab Startplatz 10 in Angriff nehmen, werden nach Superpole-Ergebnis aufgestellt.
Stürzt beispielsweise der Gewinner der Superpole im Sprintrennen, fällt er für den zweiten Lauf schlimmstenfalls auf Startplatz 10 zurück.
Größter Nutznießer in Portugal ist Ducati-Privatier Andrea Iannone aus dem Team Go Eleven, der sich als Zehnter qualifizierte, im Sprint aber starker Fünfter wurde und damit in der zweiten Startreihe steht.
Sehr unglücklich lief das Superpole-Race für Bimota-Werksfahrer Alex Lowes, der auf Platz 4 liegend stürzte und damit nur noch Zehnter auf dem Grid ist.
Am Sonntag nicht dabei sind Danilo Petrucci und Sam Lowes, die sich am Freitag und Samstag verletzungsbedingt abgemeldet haben.
Ergebnisse Superpole-Race:
1. Razgatlioglu, BMW
2. Bulega, Ducati
3. Bautista, Ducati
4. Locatelli, Yamaha
5. Iannone, Ducati
6. Gardner, Yamaha
7. Vierge, Honda
8. Bassani, Bimota
9. Van der Mark, BMW
10. Lecuona, Honda
11. Vickers, Ducati
12. Gerloff, Kawasaki
13. Mackenzie, Ducati
14. Sofuoglu, Yamaha
15. Alex Lowes, Bimota
16. Nagashima, Honda
17. Lopes, Honda
18. Fong, Yamaha
19. Montella, Ducati
– Rabat, Honda
– Rea, Yamaha
– Rinaldi, Yamaha
Ergebnisse Superpole:
1. Razgatlioglu, BMW
2. Bulega, Ducati
3. Bautista, Ducati
----------------------------------
4. Alex Lowes, Bimota
5. Vierge, Honda
6. Rea, Yamaha
----------------------------------
7. Gardner, Yamaha
8. Locatelli, Yamaha
9. Bassani, Bimota
----------------------------------
10. Iannone, Ducati
11. Vickers, Ducati
12. Van der Mark, BMW
----------------------------------
13. Gerloff, Kawasaki
14. Mackenzie, Ducati
15. Lecuona, Honda
----------------------------------
16. Montella, Ducati
17. Rabat, Honda
18. Sofuoglu, Yamaha
----------------------------------
19. Rinaldi, Yamaha
20. Nagashima, Honda
21. Fong, Yamaha
----------------------------------
22. Lopes, Honda
Daraus ergibt sich folgende Startaufstellung für Lauf 2:
Reihe 1: Razgatlioglu, Bulega, Bautista
Reihe 2: Locatelli, Iannone, Gardner
Reihe 3: Vierge, Bassani, van der Mark
Reihe 4: Alex Lowes, Rea, Vickers
Reihe 5: Gerloff, Mackenzie, Lecuona
Reihe 6: Montella, Rabat, Sofuoglu
Reihe 7: Rinaldi, Nagashima, Fong
Reihe 8: Lopes