Estoril, Grid Lauf 2: Andrea Iannone rückt weit vor

Das Ergebnis des Sprintrennens definiert zum Teil die Startaufstellung für das zweite Superbike-Hauptrennen am Sonntag. SPEEDWEEK.com erklärt, wer in Estoril um 15 Uhr MEZ von wo losfahren wird.

Im ersten SBK-Lauf am Samstag und im Sprintrennen am Sonntag starten die Piloten gemäß Ergebnis der Superpole.



Für das zweite Hauptrennen am Sonntag, Start auf dem Circuito do Estoril ist um 15 Uhr MEZ, gibt es eine geänderte Startaufstellung. Die ersten neun des Sprintrennens bilden die ersten drei Startreihen. Die übrigen Fahrer, die den zweiten Lauf ab Startplatz 10 in Angriff nehmen, werden nach Superpole-Ergebnis aufgestellt.



Stürzt beispielsweise der Gewinner der Superpole im Sprintrennen, fällt er für den zweiten Lauf schlimmstenfalls auf Startplatz 10 zurück.

Größter Nutznießer in Portugal ist Ducati-Privatier Andrea Iannone aus dem Team Go Eleven, der sich als Zehnter qualifizierte, im Sprint aber starker Fünfter wurde und damit in der zweiten Startreihe steht.



Sehr unglücklich lief das Superpole-Race für Bimota-Werksfahrer Alex Lowes, der auf Platz 4 liegend stürzte und damit nur noch Zehnter auf dem Grid ist.



Am Sonntag nicht dabei sind Danilo Petrucci und Sam Lowes, die sich am Freitag und Samstag verletzungsbedingt abgemeldet haben.

Ergebnisse Superpole-Race:

1. Razgatlioglu, BMW

2. Bulega, Ducati

3. Bautista, Ducati

4. Locatelli, Yamaha

5. Iannone, Ducati

6. Gardner, Yamaha

7. Vierge, Honda

8. Bassani, Bimota

9. Van der Mark, BMW

10. Lecuona, Honda

11. Vickers, Ducati

12. Gerloff, Kawasaki

13. Mackenzie, Ducati

14. Sofuoglu, Yamaha

15. Alex Lowes, Bimota

16. Nagashima, Honda

17. Lopes, Honda

18. Fong, Yamaha

19. Montella, Ducati

– Rabat, Honda

– Rea, Yamaha

– Rinaldi, Yamaha

Ergebnisse Superpole:

1. Razgatlioglu, BMW

2. Bulega, Ducati

3. Bautista, Ducati

----------------------------------

4. Alex Lowes, Bimota

5. Vierge, Honda

6. Rea, Yamaha

----------------------------------

7. Gardner, Yamaha

8. Locatelli, Yamaha

9. Bassani, Bimota

----------------------------------

10. Iannone, Ducati

11. Vickers, Ducati

12. Van der Mark, BMW

----------------------------------

13. Gerloff, Kawasaki

14. Mackenzie, Ducati

15. Lecuona, Honda

----------------------------------

16. Montella, Ducati

17. Rabat, Honda

18. Sofuoglu, Yamaha

----------------------------------

19. Rinaldi, Yamaha

20. Nagashima, Honda

21. Fong, Yamaha

----------------------------------

22. Lopes, Honda

Daraus ergibt sich folgende Startaufstellung für Lauf 2:



Reihe 1: Razgatlioglu, Bulega, Bautista



Reihe 2: Locatelli, Iannone, Gardner



Reihe 3: Vierge, Bassani, van der Mark



Reihe 4: Alex Lowes, Rea, Vickers



Reihe 5: Gerloff, Mackenzie, Lecuona



Reihe 6: Montella, Rabat, Sofuoglu



Reihe 7: Rinaldi, Nagashima, Fong



Reihe 8: Lopes