Anmelden Registrieren Einstellungen Abonnements & Käufe Abmelden
MotoGP: 2027 kann sich alles ändern

Estoril, Grid Lauf 2: Andrea Iannone rückt weit vor

Von Ivo Schützbach
Für Andrea Iannone geht es fünf Startplätze nach vorne
© Gold & Goose

Für Andrea Iannone geht es fünf Startplätze nach vorne

Das Ergebnis des Sprintrennens definiert zum Teil die Startaufstellung für das zweite Superbike-Hauptrennen am Sonntag. SPEEDWEEK.com erklärt, wer in Estoril um 15 Uhr MEZ von wo losfahren wird.
Jetzt für den Newsletter anmelden und alle Highlights zweimal wöchentlich direkt in den Posteingang erhalten!

Im ersten SBK-Lauf am Samstag und im Sprintrennen am Sonntag starten die Piloten gemäß Ergebnis der Superpole.

Für das zweite Hauptrennen am Sonntag, Start auf dem Circuito do Estoril ist um 15 Uhr MEZ, gibt es eine geänderte Startaufstellung. Die ersten neun des Sprintrennens bilden die ersten drei Startreihen. Die übrigen Fahrer, die den zweiten Lauf ab Startplatz 10 in Angriff nehmen, werden nach Superpole-Ergebnis aufgestellt.

Stürzt beispielsweise der Gewinner der Superpole im Sprintrennen, fällt er für den zweiten Lauf schlimmstenfalls auf Startplatz 10 zurück.

Größter Nutznießer in Portugal ist Ducati-Privatier Andrea Iannone aus dem Team Go Eleven, der sich als Zehnter qualifizierte, im Sprint aber starker Fünfter wurde und damit in der zweiten Startreihe steht.

Sehr unglücklich lief das Superpole-Race für Bimota-Werksfahrer Alex Lowes, der auf Platz 4 liegend stürzte und damit nur noch Zehnter auf dem Grid ist.

Am Sonntag nicht dabei sind Danilo Petrucci und Sam Lowes, die sich am Freitag und Samstag verletzungsbedingt abgemeldet haben.

Ergebnisse Superpole-Race:

1. Razgatlioglu, BMW
2. Bulega, Ducati
3. Bautista, Ducati
4. Locatelli, Yamaha
5. Iannone, Ducati
6. Gardner, Yamaha
7. Vierge, Honda
8. Bassani, Bimota
9. Van der Mark, BMW
10. Lecuona, Honda
11. Vickers, Ducati
12. Gerloff, Kawasaki
13. Mackenzie, Ducati
14. Sofuoglu, Yamaha
15. Alex Lowes, Bimota
16. Nagashima, Honda
17. Lopes, Honda
18. Fong, Yamaha
19. Montella, Ducati
– Rabat, Honda
– Rea, Yamaha
– Rinaldi, Yamaha

Ergebnisse Superpole:

1. Razgatlioglu, BMW
2. Bulega, Ducati
3. Bautista, Ducati
----------------------------------
4. Alex Lowes, Bimota
5. Vierge, Honda
6. Rea, Yamaha
----------------------------------
7. Gardner, Yamaha
8. Locatelli, Yamaha
9. Bassani, Bimota
----------------------------------
10. Iannone, Ducati
11. Vickers, Ducati
12. Van der Mark, BMW
----------------------------------
13. Gerloff, Kawasaki
14. Mackenzie, Ducati
15. Lecuona, Honda
----------------------------------
16. Montella, Ducati
17. Rabat, Honda
18. Sofuoglu, Yamaha
----------------------------------
19. Rinaldi, Yamaha
20. Nagashima, Honda
21. Fong, Yamaha
----------------------------------
22. Lopes, Honda

Daraus ergibt sich folgende Startaufstellung für Lauf 2:

Reihe 1: Razgatlioglu, Bulega, Bautista

Reihe 2: Locatelli, Iannone, Gardner

Reihe 3: Vierge, Bassani, van der Mark

Reihe 4: Alex Lowes, Rea, Vickers

Reihe 5: Gerloff, Mackenzie, Lecuona

Reihe 6: Montella, Rabat, Sofuoglu

Reihe 7: Rinaldi, Nagashima, Fong

Reihe 8: Lopes

Diesen Artikel teilen auf...

Mehr über...

Siehe auch

Videos

Thema der Woche

Ferrari: Grosse Ziele für 2025, peinliche Bilanz

Von Mathias Brunner
​Für viele Insider galt Singapur als die beste Chance für Ferrari, 2025 noch einen Grand Prix-Sieg zu erobern. Du ihnen gehört auch Charles Leclerc. Geht das stolze Ferrari in dieser Saison sieglos aus?
» weiterlesen
 

TV-Programm

  • So. 12.10., 13:40, Motorvision TV
    IMSA Sportscar Championship
  • So. 12.10., 14:10, ServusTV
    Superbike: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 14:20, ServusTV
    Superbike: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 14:40, ServusTV
    Superbike: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 15:00, ServusTV
    Superbike: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 15:35, ServusTV
    Superbike: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 16:15, Hamburg 1
    car port
  • So. 12.10., 18:00, Eurosport 2
    Supersport: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 19:00, Eurosport 2
    Superbike: Weltmeisterschaft
  • So. 12.10., 19:00, Kinderkanal
    Die Schlümpfe
» zum TV-Programm
6.98 07100916 C1210054512 | 5