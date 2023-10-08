Aragón: Title wins for Piqueras and Senna Agius
The 18-year-old Moto2 European Championship leader Senna Agius from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Junior Team won the first of the two races at the Moto2 European Championship meeting at MotorLand Aragón this morning. He can bring about the title decision in the afternoon with another success in the 2nd race of the day today. He was then 35 points ahead of Xavier Cardelús and only needed a 25-point lead before the finale in Valencia because he had already won six races this season and would therefore have been champion even if the points had been equal.
But the Australian also clearly prevailed in the second European Championship race in the afternoon and gave himself and Australia the first Moto2 European Championship title - with already seven race wins in 2023.
Results Moto2 European Championship, 1st race Aragón, 8.10.2023
1st Senna AGIUS / AUS / KALEX / 28:22,500 min
2nd Roberto GARCÍA / SPA / KALEX / +16.893
3rd Borja GÓMEZ / SPA / KALEX / +17.068
4th Unai ORRADRE / SPA / KALEX / +17.249
5th Alberto FERRÁNDEZ / SPA / BOSCOSCURO / +17.9696th Xavier CARDELÚS / AND/ KLAEX / +19.397
7. Niccolò ANTONELLI / ITA / KALEX / +19.718
8th Francesco MONGIARDO / ITA / BOSCOSCURO / +27.505
9th Mattia VOLPI / ITA / KALEX / +30.333
10th Alex TOLEDO /SPA / BOSCOSCURO / +30.508.
Results Moto2-EM, 2nd race Aragón, 8.10.2023
1st Senna AGIUS / AUS / KALEX / 28:31.031 min
2nd Alberto SURRA / ITA / BOSCOSCURO / +3.285
3rd Borja GÓMEZ / SPA / KALEX / +6.987
4th Alberto FERRÁNDEZ / SPA / BOSCOSCURO / +10.004
5 Roberto GARCÍA / SPA / KALEX / +10.369
6. unai ORRADRE / SPA / KALEX / +11.239
7th Yeray RUIZ / SPA / KALEX / +16.431
8th Xavier CARDELÚS / AND / KALEX / +16.518
9th Francesco MONGIARDO /ITA / BOSCOSCURO / +21.927
10th Mattia VOLPI /ITA / KALEX / +24.087
11th Mattia RATO / ITA //KALEX / +24.368
European Championship standings (after 10 of 11 races):
1. Agius 191 (European Champion). 2nd Cardelús 139. 3rd Surra 118. 4th Rato 107. 5th Garcia 94. 6th Ruiz 85.
JuniorGP, Moto3 race, Aragón, 8.10.2023
1st Ángel PIQUERAS / SPA / Honda / 28:01,900 min
2nd Luca LUNETTA / ITA / KTM / +0.134
3rd Adrían CRUCES / SPA / KTM / +0.182
4th Xabier ZURUTUZA / SPA / KTM / +1.340
5th Alvaro CARPE / SPA / Husqvarna / +1.458
6th Eddie O'SHEA / GB / Honda / +1.500
7th Facundo LLAMBIAS / URU / Honda / +1,529
8th Tatchakorn BUASRI / THA / Honda / +1.564
9th Casey O'GORMAN / IRL / Honda / +1.777
10th Jakob ROSENTHALER / AUT / Husqvarna / +2.419
11th Noah DETTWILER / SWI / KTM / +2.605
World Championship standings (after 10 of 12 races):
1st Piqueras 191. 2nd Lunetta 112. 3rd Carope 106. 4th Zurutuza 98. 5th Esteban 98. 6th Roulstone 93. - also: 13th Rosenthaler 48. 19th Dettwiler 25. 25th Rammersdorfer 6.