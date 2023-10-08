Aragón: Title wins for Piqueras and Senna Agius

The 18-year-old Moto2 European Championship leader Senna Agius from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Junior Team won the first of the two races at the Moto2 European Championship meeting at MotorLand Aragón this morning. He can bring about the title decision in the afternoon with another success in the 2nd race of the day today. He was then 35 points ahead of Xavier Cardelús and only needed a 25-point lead before the finale in Valencia because he had already won six races this season and would therefore have been champion even if the points had been equal.

But the Australian also clearly prevailed in the second European Championship race in the afternoon and gave himself and Australia the first Moto2 European Championship title - with already seven race wins in 2023.

Results Moto2 European Championship, 1st race Aragón, 8.10.2023

1st Senna AGIUS / AUS / KALEX / 28:22,500 min

2nd Roberto GARCÍA / SPA / KALEX / +16.893

3rd Borja GÓMEZ / SPA / KALEX / +17.068

4th Unai ORRADRE / SPA / KALEX / +17.249

5th Alberto FERRÁNDEZ / SPA / BOSCOSCURO / +17.9696th Xavier CARDELÚS / AND/ KLAEX / +19.397

7. Niccolò ANTONELLI / ITA / KALEX / +19.718

8th Francesco MONGIARDO / ITA / BOSCOSCURO / +27.505

9th Mattia VOLPI / ITA / KALEX / +30.333

10th Alex TOLEDO /SPA / BOSCOSCURO / +30.508.

Results Moto2-EM, 2nd race Aragón, 8.10.2023

1st Senna AGIUS / AUS / KALEX / 28:31.031 min

2nd Alberto SURRA / ITA / BOSCOSCURO / +3.285

3rd Borja GÓMEZ / SPA / KALEX / +6.987

4th Alberto FERRÁNDEZ / SPA / BOSCOSCURO / +10.004

5 Roberto GARCÍA / SPA / KALEX / +10.369

6. unai ORRADRE / SPA / KALEX / +11.239

7th Yeray RUIZ / SPA / KALEX / +16.431

8th Xavier CARDELÚS / AND / KALEX / +16.518

9th Francesco MONGIARDO /ITA / BOSCOSCURO / +21.927

10th Mattia VOLPI /ITA / KALEX / +24.087

11th Mattia RATO / ITA //KALEX / +24.368

European Championship standings (after 10 of 11 races):

1. Agius 191 (European Champion). 2nd Cardelús 139. 3rd Surra 118. 4th Rato 107. 5th Garcia 94. 6th Ruiz 85.

JuniorGP, Moto3 race, Aragón, 8.10.2023

1st Ángel PIQUERAS / SPA / Honda / 28:01,900 min

2nd Luca LUNETTA / ITA / KTM / +0.134

3rd Adrían CRUCES / SPA / KTM / +0.182

4th Xabier ZURUTUZA / SPA / KTM / +1.340

5th Alvaro CARPE / SPA / Husqvarna / +1.458

6th Eddie O'SHEA / GB / Honda / +1.500

7th Facundo LLAMBIAS / URU / Honda / +1,529

8th Tatchakorn BUASRI / THA / Honda / +1.564

9th Casey O'GORMAN / IRL / Honda / +1.777

10th Jakob ROSENTHALER / AUT / Husqvarna / +2.419

11th Noah DETTWILER / SWI / KTM / +2.605

World Championship standings (after 10 of 12 races):

1st Piqueras 191. 2nd Lunetta 112. 3rd Carope 106. 4th Zurutuza 98. 5th Esteban 98. 6th Roulstone 93. - also: 13th Rosenthaler 48. 19th Dettwiler 25. 25th Rammersdorfer 6.