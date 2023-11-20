Red Bull and its teams ready for Dakar 2024

The Red Bull Desert Wings team, including several Dakar champions and a new generation of challengers, will take part in the 2024 Dakar Rally, the world's toughest race in Saudi Arabia.

The action starts on 5 January, when the convoy sets off on the 5,000-kilometre rally, which is divided into 12 stages. Only the bravest and best will reach the finish line in Yanbu on 19 January. The level of difficulty of the fifth edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia has increased significantly. The route ahead includes 60 % new territory as well as a completely new 48-hour stage of 600 kilometres. With new terrain to cover and an innovative new format to master, the unpredictability factor of this Dakar is very high.



The 21-year-old Seth Quintero will start for the reigning Dakar champions Toyota Gazoo Racing. The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team racer made the step up to the elite car class after winning the T3 title in the latest World Rally Raid Championship. Joining Quintero in the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is co-driver Dennis Zenz.



"When I got the call to compete in the next Dakar with Toyota Gazoo Racing, I couldn't turn it down," said a delighted Quintero.



Quintero is joined by Lucas Moraes and Giniel de Villiers in an impressive driver line-up for Toyota Gazoo Racing. Moraes finished third last time out as a rookie and has Armand Monleon reading the card. De Villiers remains the only African-born driver to win the Dakar thanks to his victory in 2009, with fellow South African Dennis Murphy returning as his co-driver.



Guillaume de Mévius will drive the Hilux from Overdrive as a private driver in the next Dakar. The Belgian finished third in the T3 category at the last Dakar and is now about to make his debut in the car class.



Nasser Al-Attiyah is aiming for his third victory in a row. Together with co-driver Mathieu Baumel, the Qatari will be at the wheel of a Prodrive Hunter for his Nasser Racing Team. Al-Attiyah can make history in 2024 as the first driver to win the rally with four different manufacturers.



"I think we have a package here to win the Dakar. Everything Prodrive does is always very professional and the standards are very high," explained five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah.



It is clear to see that Sébastien Loeb still has unfinished business at the Dakar and will not rest until he clinches victory. The nine-time WRC winner returns with Bahrain Raid Xtreme and co-driver Fabian Lurquin after two consecutive runner-up finishes.



A trio of Team Audi Sport crews with a total of 17 Dakar titles will contribute to a thrilling battle for supremacy in the automobile class. Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergvist will once again compete in the three Audi RS Q E-Trons. It will be interesting to see what improvements have been made and what adjustments the FIA has made to the "Balance of Technologies" (BOT) of this innovative vehicle since we last saw it race in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.



"The Dakar has a very special atmosphere because everything is at the limit. It pushes the cars, the mechanics, the team and the drivers to their limits," said Sainz.



This will be Laia Sanz's third Dakar on four wheels as she takes the wheel of an SRT Buggy. Sanz has completed all 13 editions of the Dakar in which she has taken part, including 11 on a motorbike.

