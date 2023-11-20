The fifth edition in Saudi Arabia is the toughest

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German ASO "We have made it our mission to make the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia the toughest since the race has been held in the Middle East," warns David Castera, Rally Director, as he introduces the 46th edition. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The rally starts in AlUla on 5 January and finishes in Yanbu, on the Red Sea coast, after a 7,891 km route on roads, tracks and dunes, including 4,727 km on stages. One of the challenges introduces a new challenge for exploring the desert in the "Empty Quarter": a 48-hour stage over two days in which the participants, spread over eight bivouacs, are essentially left to their own devices.



The drivers and co-drivers of 354 vehicles are preparing for this demanding route, which will also be the venue for the opening round of the third season of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC): 137 motorbikes and 10 quads in the FIM race and - according to the FIA's newly introduced terminology - 72 Ultimate cars (T1 and T2), 42 Challenger cars (T3), 36 SSVs (T4) and 46 trucks (T5).



The fourth edition of the Dakar Classic, a regularity race for vehicles of the 20th century, will be held over a distance of 7,366 kilometres, 3,586 kilometres of which will be on timed sections.



Some promises can cause fear and excitement at the same time. A case in point: the mantra of the participants at the 2024 route presentation that "a great Dakar is a tough Dakar" provoked an enthusiastic response. Their wish has come true and they only have a few days left before the start to soak up the atmosphere in AlUla, where a huge bivouac will be set up again after the experience of the final technical scrutineering on the Red Sea coast last year.



David Castera's three-star menu is characterised by its gruelling first week. Participants will feast their eyes on unprecedented volcanic landscapes, or they would if they weren't busy tackling long, tough stages right from the start. Already on stage 3 comes the marathon stage, a two-day challenge. At the end of the week, the concept goes one step further with the introduction of a 48-hour stage: the twilight air in the "Empty Quarter" commands every single participant to stop their vehicle and spend the night under the stars before setting off again at sunrise. When the clock strikes four, the participants must stop at the next of the six rest areas that interrupt the course of the stage.



After this "race within a race", which is sure to scatter the title contenders to the winds on the eve of the rest day in Riyadh, the second week has all the ingredients to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Alternating between extreme stages and stretches that give the competitors a bit of a breather, the chasers will have several opportunities to climb up the overall standings on the way to Al Duwadimi, on the return journey to AlUla or on the final approach to Yanbu. Until the eve of the finale, which is the toughest stage of the second week, the odd-numbered stages offer the best risk/reward ratio, although competitors will need to keep their eyes open to avoid the navigational traps that lie around the desert during this new Saudi odyssey. (ASO)



