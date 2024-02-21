Manthey EMA confirms Preining and Güven for DTM 2024

After winning the DTM title last year, Manthey EMA will also be competing in Germany's best-known racing series in 2024. Porsche drivers Ayhancan Güven and Thomas Preining will be at the wheel of the two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs with start numbers #90 and #91. While DTM drivers' champion Preining already drove for the team in the 2023 season, this is Güven's first outing in the DTM with Manthey EMA. After a debut season crowned with wins in the team, drivers' and manufacturers' championships, defending the title in all classes is on the agenda for 2024.

"The 2023 DTM season couldn't have gone better for us and we were able to finish it as DTM champions. We are now the hunted in the coming season and I hope that we can successfully defend our titles. Our entire team is motivated and optimally positioned to tackle this goal. In addition to Thomas Preining, Ayhancan Güven, another DTM-experienced driver, is joining us and we are looking forward to an exciting 2024 DTM season. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dennis Olsen once again for the 2023 season together and wish him every success in his new challenges," commented Nicolas Raeder, Managing Director of Manthey Racing GmbH.

Ayhancan Güven and Thomas Preining have both already gained experience in the well-known racing series. Preining is contesting his third DTM season, team-mate Güven his second. With eight podium finishes, including three wins, and points in every race, the Austrian can look back on a successful 2023 season. Güven from Turkey stood on the podium alongside his future team-mate at the Sachsenring and scored points in eight races. The former Porsche Junior from 2019 made his debut for Manthey EMA at the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours, while Porsche works driver Preining has contested the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and the 12-hour race at Bathurst for the team in addition to the DTM in the past.

Manthey EMA celebrated a successful debut in the DTM last year by winning the team and drivers' championships together with Porsche. Three race wins, seven further podium finishes and no races without points were the Meuspath-based team's tally. The team crowned the 2023 season with a double podium finish and winning both races at the finale in Hockenheim.

The partnership between Manthey and EMA Motorsport will enter its second year in 2024. After competing in the DTM, the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the Nürburgring Endurance Series and the Bathurst 12 Hours, the two teams will further expand their collaboration in the coming year. In addition to the existing involvement in the DTM, the partnership between the Melbourne-based team and Manthey will also include participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Manthey EMA recently triumphed twice on Australian soil at the 12-hour race in Bathurst: the team won both the overall standings and the Pro-AM classification for the first time with two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

The DTM season opener will take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on 26-28 April 2024.

Ayhancan Güven, Porsche 911 GT3 R #90: "I'm really looking forward to this project and the opportunities it brings. It's fantastic for a driver to become part of the reigning championship team. And for me as a Porsche driver who started in the Sports Cup_ in 2016, it has a special meaning once again. To go through all these stages and end up driving in the Grello in the DTM is a dream come true. I've already had the opportunity to work with part of the Manthey team in previous years and this will be my first time driving for them. I'm looking forward to the season together and thank Porsche Motorsport and Manthey for this opportunity and the trust they have placed in me."

Thomas Preining, Porsche 911 GT3 R #91: "I am very happy to be returning to the DTM together with Manthey EMA in 2024 and to start the title defence mission. Of course, that's easier said than done, as another long and exhausting season awaits us. But I'm really looking forward to it. I can see how motivated and hungry for success each individual in the team still is. That's not something to be taken for granted and I appreciate that. I am confident that we will have a great 2024 season. Many thanks also to Porsche for their support and for respecting my wish to compete in the DTM again together with Manthey EMA."