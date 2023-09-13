Bol d'Or: BMW Endurance with chances of the world championship title

Team BMW Motorrad World Endurance is eagerly awaiting the final round of the World Endurance Championship. At the Bol d'Or next weekend (14 to 17 September), they can even clinch the world championship title.

The Bol d'Or in Le Castellet will decide the 2023 world championship title. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance team led by Belgian team manager Werner Daemen comes to the south of France in third place overall and is therefore one of the main protagonists in the title race. In the Superstock class, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team is also in a promising position.

BMW factory riders Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Jérémy Guarnoni started this year's season with two podium finishes. At the two 24-hour races in Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps, they both finished third. At the eight-hour race in Suzuka, the team secured an excellent sixth place as the best European team on the BMW M1000RR.

In the intermediate standings, the team is in third place behind F.C.C. TSR Honda and YART Yamaha before the finale, only 38 and 25 points behind respectively. The winning team will receive 60 points, second place 49.5 points and third place 42 points. In the Bol d'Or, the number of points is multiplied by a factor of 1.5. In the case of pole position, the lead after eight or 16 hours and victory, 85 points are awarded.

Like all the other teams, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team used the private test day at the 5.673-kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on Tuesday to make the final preparations for the final round. In addition to regular riders Reiterberger, Mikhalchik and Guarnoni, the Bol d'Or will also feature BMW Motorrad Superbike World Championship factory rider Loris Baz as the fourth rider.

"We are highly motivated going into the last race of the season. The track is a high-speed circuit, which should suit our bike because we have a strong engine and good aerodynamics," Reiterberger points to last year's pole position. "The test was good again. We were able to optimise our bike further, tried out a lot and will now continue to work to put together the best package for the weekend."

"We still have the chance to become world champions. Our goal is to get the best starting position and in the race at least the podium, but more likely the victory. But endurance races are always special, this track is very demanding for machine and driver. A lot can happen in 24 hours, but we hope for a successful race and that we drive the world championship title home for BMW."

"The test day was really good," team manager Daemen was pleased. "The guys were doing well. We made some changes for qualifying, the lap times look good. There was no transponder measurement during the test, but I am sure we were within the top-3. Of course we still have a few things on the list to improve for qualifying and the race."

"We are looking forward to the season finale with a lot of confidence," Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, gives an insight into the feelings. "We are very well prepared, so I am convinced that we can win the Bol d'Or. Still, it's a 24-hour race and anything can happen. Can we win the world championship? We have to try to win and then we also need a bit of luck in terms of the results of the others. But I am confident."

In the World Cup Superstock class, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team had a perfect start to its debut season: Kenny Foray, Jan Bühn and Loïc Arbel won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Before the finale, the team around team manager Arnaud Sassone, which cooperates with Werner Daemen's company Motorcycle Racing Parts and BMW Motorrad Motorsport, is in fourth place in the Superstock class. The gap to first place is only 16 points. Fourth rider was Nelson Major, the newly crowned French European Bikes champion.

World Championship standings after three of four races

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR, 138 points. 2nd YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 125. 3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 100. 4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 77. 5th Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7th Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 38th Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 15th

World Cup standings after two of three races

1st Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 85 points. 2. Honda No Limits, Honda CBR1000RR, 79. 3. National Motos, Honda CBR1000RR, 77. 4. Tecmas-MRP BMW Racing, BMW M1000RR, 69. 5. Team 33 Louit April Moto, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. 3Art Best of Bike, Yamaha YZF-R1, 53. 7th Wojcik Racing Team STK, Yamaha YZF-R1, 50. 8th TRT 27/Bazar 2 La Becane, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 49. 9th Slider Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 48. 10th Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 25.

Provisional timetable

Thursday, 14 September

14:30 - 16:30 Free practice session

17:30 - 19:20 First qualifying session

20:30 - 21:30 Night practice

Friday, 15 September

09:00 - 10:50 Second qualifying session

Saturday, 16 September

08:30 - 09:15 Warm-up

15:00 Start