Helmut Marko: "The gap is far too big".

Red Bull Racing has won every GP so far this year. In Singapore, however, the world champion team started the GP weekend with difficulties. Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko says what is causing trouble.

The race weekend in Singapore did not start as desired for Red Bull Racing. In the first practice session, which took place in the heat of the afternoon, Max Verstappen was still third on the timesheet, with his team-mate Sergio Pérez seventh fastest.

In the second session, which was held in similar conditions to the race and qualifying, the Mexican was again seventh fastest, the champion slipped to eighth. The defending champion and world championship leader was more than seven tenths off the day's fastest time set by Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

"The gap is far too big," said Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko. "We have a new underbody and we didn't manage to find a good vehicle balance. We had oversteer and understeer all the time," the man from Graz described the problems of his protégés on the street circuit.

"We have to find something for qualifying, and we'll rack our brains overnight on how to do that," promised the man from Graz, who consoled himself: "But in the long run, Sergio Pérez was up front." That the red competition would be strong, "we expected," Marko explained. "Mercedes and Fernando Alonso are also there, so it's a close thing," he added.

2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438





1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428