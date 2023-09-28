Nico Hülkenberg: This is how Haas plans the 2024 race car

Haas will have striking improvements on the cars of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen during the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Team boss Günther Steiner explains the background.

The US racing team Haas has scored points only once in the past eleven Grands Prix, with Kevin Magnussen in 10th place in Singapore.

For the GP weekend in Austin (USA) in mid-October, numerous improvements to the race car are planned, which should above all reduce the critical tyre wear at Haas. The design of the sidepods will be inspired by Red Bull Racing.

Haas team boss Günther Steiner said in Suzuka: "This Evo package for Texas is in line with the path we are taking for 2024 anyway. It will help us learn more about this concept and prepare better for the coming season."

"We identified the problems early on. So we said to ourselves, well, let's take a step in development in the autumn that will help us in understanding the 2024 car. In a way, we're hoping for a shortcut in the learning process."



"If we had this new design on the car only at the winter test in Bahrain in 2024, we would have to work with it for five GP weekends to fully understand it. Bringing it now means we can already work with it against a background of stable regulations."



Orientation towards Red Bull Racing or not: Haas will remain a close partner of Ferrari and, according to Steiner, will therefore take over the engine and power transmission, including the rear suspension, from the Italians as before.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5