Nico Hülkenberg: This is how Haas plans the 2024 race car
The US racing team Haas has scored points only once in the past eleven Grands Prix, with Kevin Magnussen in 10th place in Singapore.
For the GP weekend in Austin (USA) in mid-October, numerous improvements to the race car are planned, which should above all reduce the critical tyre wear at Haas. The design of the sidepods will be inspired by Red Bull Racing.
Haas team boss Günther Steiner said in Suzuka: "This Evo package for Texas is in line with the path we are taking for 2024 anyway. It will help us learn more about this concept and prepare better for the coming season."
"We identified the problems early on. So we said to ourselves, well, let's take a step in development in the autumn that will help us in understanding the 2024 car. In a way, we're hoping for a shortcut in the learning process."
"If we had this new design on the car only at the winter test in Bahrain in 2024, we would have to work with it for five GP weekends to fully understand it. Bringing it now means we can already work with it against a background of stable regulations."
Orientation towards Red Bull Racing or not: Haas will remain a close partner of Ferrari and, according to Steiner, will therefore take over the engine and power transmission, including the rear suspension, from the Italians as before.
