1 million euro fine: Shock for Formula 1 stars

The FIA has increased the maximum fine Formula 1 drivers can receive to one million euros. The reaction of the GP stars to this rule change is clear.

For the first time in twelve years, the sum for the highest possible fine in Formula 1 has been increased: At a meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in Geneva on Thursday, it was decided that drivers can be fined up to one million euros in future. This means that the previous sum of 250,000 euros has been quadrupled. This hefty increase was justified by the fact that the previous sum did not meet the needs of motorsport.

The Formula 1 stars reacted clearly to the rule change. Kevin Magnussen, for example, declared: "I don't know what offence can be punished with a million euros, but that sounds ridiculous." And referring to Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's stolen watch, estimated to be worth more than a million euros, he added with a laugh: "Charles can hand in his watch, but I'd disappear and never be heard from again."

Champion Verstappen, who was fined 50,000 euros for touching the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in Brazil in 2021, also couldn't help joking: "If touching a rear wing costs 50,000 euros, I'd like to know what justifies a fine of a million euros."

And former champion Fernando Alonso explained: "That doesn't seem appropriate to me. Our sport is considered elitist and difficult to access. We talk about issues like sustainability and equal opportunities and try to do our part to become more accessible to all. In light of those efforts, it seems wrong to me to set such large amounts for penalties."

Russell calculated that in his first year of Formula One at Williams he had already had to book a financial loss because the costs exceeded his income. "And that's probably true of 25 per cent of the field," he added. The drivers have already demanded clarification on how the fines will be spent in the past. "The money has to go into promoting young talent, but so far we haven't had an answer to our question," stressed the Briton, who is one of the directors of the GP Drivers' Association (GPDA).

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5