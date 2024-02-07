Sauber as Stake F1 Team: Thick mail from the authorities
Sauber has reinvented itself. From 2019 to 2023, the Swiss team mainly raced in red from partner Alfa Romeo, but in 2024 they will be sporting a completely different livery - a bold, poisonous green and black. In London, the racing team, now known as the "Stake F1 Team", showed how Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will appear in their new C44 racing car.
Not everyone likes Sauber's new identity. The GP team recently received a letter from the Swiss Federal Gaming Board (SFGB). Background: Stake is an Australian provider of online casinos based in Curaçao, founded in 2017, but online gambling providers from abroad are banned in Switzerland.
The SFGB is the Swiss supervisory authority for the control of gambling. The SFGB was founded in 1874 and is one of the oldest gambling authorities in the world.
Casinos and online casinos are regulated and licensed by this authority. The Swiss Gaming Act stipulates, among other things, that online gambling may only be offered by companies based in Switzerland. This was decided in 2019. Currently, 21 Swiss casinos hold corresponding licences, which are valid until 31 December 2024.
As in Switzerland, gambling advertising is restricted or prohibited in some countries where Formula 1 World Championship races are held. In these countries, the car will not display Stake, but Kick, for the streaming service from Stake's group of companies.
The Swiss Federal Gaming Board has confirmed to the public broadcaster SRF that proceedings have been initiated against Sauber. Fines of up to half a million Swiss francs (534,000 euros) can be imposed for offences against the advertising ban.
Sauber Team Principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said on enquiry: "We comply with all laws, of course also in Switzerland. We already used different names last year depending on the venue. We have taken all measures to comply with all relevant regulations."
There is unlikely to be any legal impropriety at Sauber in this case: 49-year-old Alunni Bravi is a qualified lawyer.
Neither side is providing any further information on the ongoing proceedings.
